Hilton Worldwide : Spring Travel Season-Ready, Hampton by Hilton Adds Five Hotels to Portfolio

Hampton
by Hilton, Hilton’s
(NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand, showed no signs of slowing down its
expansion with five new hotel openings in the past month, including Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago Burr Ridge and Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Glenarden/Washington D.C. These new
hotels join Hampton’s global portfolio of more than 2,330 properties and
are ready to welcome guests during the busy March/April travel season,
as 46
percent of recently polled consumers plan to travel during Spring Break.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005660/en/
Hampton by Hilton adds five new hotels to its portfolio in time for Spring travel season. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“Complementing Hampton’s global growth and strengthening our U.S.
portfolio, these new properties join our 2,300-plus hotels in offering
guests a quality and high value lodging option wherever their travels
may lead them this Spring,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head,
Hampton by Hilton. “Our long standing commitment to delivering best in
class service, amenities and overall guest experience, backed by the
Hampton Guarantee, have made Hampton the unrivaled segment leader and
guest favorite for over 30 years.”
Spotlight Property Openings:
The brand welcomed several new U.S. properties in the past month,
including:
-
Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago Burr Ridge:
-
Located near popular attractions such as the Brookfield Zoo, Oak
Brook Center Mall, Toyota Park and downtown Chicago.
-
Fitness lovers can visit the nearby Max McCook Athletic &
Exposition, known as “The MAX,” featuring 150,000 sq. ft. of
athletic and event space, basketball courts and seasonal events.
-
Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Glenarden/Washington D.C.:
-
Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary shuttle to
reach the Largo and New Carrollton Metrorail stations for access
to Washington, D.C. monuments, museums and landmarks including Six
Flags America and Redskins NFL football at FedEx Field.
-
Business travelers will be in proximity to companies such as
Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cintas Corporation and Hewlett
Packard.
Hampton also grew its presence in Georgia, Florida and Colorado with the
addition of Hampton
Inn by Hilton Forsyth, Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Tallahassee Capitol-University, and Hampton
Inn & Suites by Hilton Lafayette Medical, respectively.
Whether traveling to visit family during Spring Break or turning a
business trip into an impromptu escape, Hampton’s offerings are ideal
for “Real Travelers” looking to make the most of their relatable travel
“oblications” with spacious rooms and added-value amenities. Every guest
will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™
breakfast bags1; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital key
access is also available at select properties. Hampton continues to lead
the pack in terms of guest experience, with each Hampton hotel offering
complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.
Hampton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty
program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who
book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and
gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an
exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that
allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to
book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to
gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform
or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.
Read more about Hampton at hampton.com
and news.hampton.com.
1Available Monday-Friday
* Release includes Hampton openings from February 22, 2018 through
March 13, 2018.
About Hampton by Hilton
As the number one ranked lodging franchise for the past nine years,
according to Entrepreneur®, Hampton by Hilton, including
Hampton Inn by Hilton and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, serves
value-conscious and quality-driven travelers with more than 2,330
properties and more than 237,000 rooms in 21 countries and territories.
High quality accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi,
free hot breakfast and On The RunTM breakfast bags,
contribute to Hampton by Hilton ranking as a leader in its segment.
Hampton by Hilton Team Members deliver friendly, authentic, caring and
thoughtful service defined as Hamptonality. Each Hampton by Hilton hotel
offers complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.
Hampton by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest
loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors
members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access
to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows
members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a
stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else,
free standard Wi-Fi and digital amenities like digital check-in with
room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively
through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. For more information
about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.hampton.com
or news.hampton.com,
and connect online at Facebook,
Twitter,
YouTube
and Instagram.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a
portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,200 properties
with more than 856,000 rooms, in 105 countries and territories. Hilton
is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable
company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every
guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels &
Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts,
Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton,
Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden
Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2
Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an
award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors
members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access
to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows
members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an
exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free
standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for
more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook,
Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005660/en/