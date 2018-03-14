Hilton Worldwide : Spring Travel Season-Ready, Hampton by Hilton Adds Five Hotels to Portfolio

New properties continue brand momentum, expanding footprint in major metro areas including Chicago and Washington D.C.

Hampton by Hilton, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) upper-midscale brand, showed no signs of slowing down its expansion with five new hotel openings in the past month, including Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago Burr Ridge and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Glenarden/Washington D.C. These new hotels join Hampton’s global portfolio of more than 2,330 properties and are ready to welcome guests during the busy March/April travel season, as 46 percent of recently polled consumers plan to travel during Spring Break.

“Complementing Hampton’s global growth and strengthening our U.S. portfolio, these new properties join our 2,300-plus hotels in offering guests a quality and high value lodging option wherever their travels may lead them this Spring,” said Shruti Gandhi Buckley, global head, Hampton by Hilton. “Our long standing commitment to delivering best in class service, amenities and overall guest experience, backed by the Hampton Guarantee, have made Hampton the unrivaled segment leader and guest favorite for over 30 years.”

Spotlight Property Openings:

The brand welcomed several new U.S. properties in the past month, including:

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Chicago Burr Ridge: Located near popular attractions such as the Brookfield Zoo, Oak Brook Center Mall, Toyota Park and downtown Chicago. Fitness lovers can visit the nearby Max McCook Athletic & Exposition, known as “The MAX,” featuring 150,000 sq. ft. of athletic and event space, basketball courts and seasonal events.

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Glenarden/Washington D.C.: Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s complimentary shuttle to reach the Largo and New Carrollton Metrorail stations for access to Washington, D.C. monuments, museums and landmarks including Six Flags America and Redskins NFL football at FedEx Field. Business travelers will be in proximity to companies such as Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cintas Corporation and Hewlett Packard.



Hampton also grew its presence in Georgia, Florida and Colorado with the addition of Hampton Inn by Hilton Forsyth, Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Tallahassee Capitol-University, and Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Lafayette Medical, respectively.

Whether traveling to visit family during Spring Break or turning a business trip into an impromptu escape, Hampton’s offerings are ideal for “Real Travelers” looking to make the most of their relatable travel “oblications” with spacious rooms and added-value amenities. Every guest will enjoy the brand’s signature free, hot breakfast; On the Run™ breakfast bags1; and free Wi-Fi in every room. Digital key access is also available at select properties. Hampton continues to lead the pack in terms of guest experience, with each Hampton hotel offering complete satisfaction with the 100% Hampton Guarantee®.

Hampton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

1Available Monday-Friday

* Release includes Hampton openings from February 22, 2018 through March 13, 2018.

