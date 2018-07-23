Log in
Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 9th at 8:00 AM EDT

07/23/2018 | 11:31am CEST

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, August 9th at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2018 financial results.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES SECOND QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Thursday, August 9, 2018
TIME:U.S.       8:00 a.m. EDT
 Taiwan  8:00 p.m. 
DIAL IN:   U.S. +1 (866) 444-9147
 INTERNATIONAL +1 (678) 509-7569
CONFERENCE ID: 7399640 
WEBCASThttps://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hzg3keuv

A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call through 11:30 a.m. US EDT on August 16, 2018 (11:30 p.m. Taiwan time, August 16, 2018) on www.himax.com.tw and by telephone at +1 (855) 859-2056 (US Domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406  (International). The conference ID number is 7399640. This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed by clicking on this link or Himax’s website, where the webcast can be accessed through August 8, 2019. 

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel and the US. Himax has 2,997 patents granted and 442 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2018. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Jackie Chang, CFO
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22300
Or
US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.252
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: [email protected]
www.himax.com.tw

Ophelia Lin, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22202
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: [email protected]
www.himax.com.tw

Ken Liu, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22513
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: [email protected]
www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative
Greg Falesnik, Managing Director
MZ North America
Tel: +1-212-301-7130
Email: [email protected]
www.mzgroup.us 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
