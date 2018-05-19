Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Hindustan Construction Company Ltd    HCC   INE549A01026

HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD (HCC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hindustan Construction : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kishanganga Hydro Power project constructed by HCC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 11:50am CEST

Press Release

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kishanganga Hydro Power project constructed by HCC

The 330 MW project of strategic importance has achieved many firsts in the history of Indian infrastructure construction

Mumbai, May 19, 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the strategically important Kishanganga Hydro Electric Power project today. He dedicated this ambitious project built by HCC on the Kishanganga river to the nation.

Commenting on the project, Mr. Arjun Dhawan, Director & Group Chief Executive Officer said, "The timely completion of this strategically important hydro power project along the LoC speaks volumes about HCC's capabilities and scale of operations. Our team has soldiered to commission this project in the face of stiff challenges countering logistical, geological and climatic hurdles besides the odd shelling from across the LoC. This being the first major EPC project of NHPC, HCC has been involved in the whole lifecycle of the project from design through construction and commissioning. Our nine decades of experience in developing crucial infrastructure in India have equipped us with the expertise to deliver this complex project, which we are proud to have inaugurated by our Prime Minister."

The 330 MV Kishanganga Hydro Power project was the first mega hydro power project awarded on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis to HCC by National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd (NHPC). The project has achieved several firsts in the history of Indian infrastructure construction.

The construction of the project began in January 2009 on three fronts - Head Race Tunnel (HRT), Power House and Ventilation Tunnel. The Kishanganga project envisages diversion of water of the Kishanganga river to an underground power house through a 23 km HRT, located 1.5 Km deep into the mountain. The plant will generate 1,713 million units of power per annum. Apart from the many States which would be the project's energy beneficiaries, 12 per cent power generated from the project shall be provided to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

HCC team created a world record of the first successful Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) operation in the Himalayan region and accomplished a national record by achieving "highest tunnel progress in a month" of 816 meter in November 2012. While doing so, the team has successfully overcome several geological and engineering challenges.

It was critical to complete the project at the earliest in view of the dispute raised by Pakistan in the year 2010 in the Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration (CoA), arguing that the

Kishanganga Hydro Power Project violates the Indus River Treaty. On 20th December 2013, the International Court of Arbitration gave its final award which unequivocally allowed India to proceed with construction of the Kishanganga dam in the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

About HCC:

HCC is a business group of global scale developing and building responsible infrastructure through next practices. With an engineering heritage of nearly 100 years, HCC has executed a majority of India's landmark infrastructure projects, having constructed 25% of India's Hydro Power generation and over 65% of India's Nuclear Power generation capacities, over 3,800 lane km of Expressways and Highways, more than 335 km of complex Tunnelling and over 365 Bridges. Today, HCC Ltd. serves the infrastructure sectors of Transportation, Power and Water. HCC is also developing Lavasa City, a planned hill city and one of India's largest urban development and management initiatives. The HCC Group, with a group turnover of Rs.10,132 crore, comprises of HCC Ltd., HCC Infrastructure Co. Ltd., Lavasa Corporation Ltd. and Steiner AG in Switzerland.

For further information:

Sandeep Sawant

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd +91 22 2575 1000, Mobile: +91 98339 92874 Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

Hindustan Construction Company Limited published this content on 19 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 09:49:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COM
11:50aHINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Kishanganga Hy..
PU
05/03HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : HCC dips as Lavasa defaults on payment
AQ
05/03HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : HCC Net Profit up 30% at Rs.78 crore in FY18
PU
04/19HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : HCC Ltd to consider FY18 results on May 3, 2018
AQ
03/30FE 1000 : Rankings by market cap - hindustan construction company limited
AQ
03/26FE1000-INDIA'S FINEST COMPANIES 2017 : Rankings by net revenue - hindustan cons..
AQ
03/25HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : Trailing twelve month results - hindustan construction ..
AQ
03/23HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : Quarterly results - hindustan construction company limi..
AQ
03/23HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : Hcc falls most in two years as lavasa crumbles under de..
AQ
03/22HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION : HCC down 13%; offers clarification on Lavasa bankruptcy..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015HCC Insurance beats by $0.12, misses on revenue 
2015The Cheapest Dividend Growers From The MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats Index 
Financials ( INR)
Sales 2019 48 145 M
EBIT 2019 5 797 M
Net income 2019 2 221 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,59
P/E ratio 2020 5,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 17 260 M
Chart HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COM
Duration : Period :
Hindustan Construction Com Technical Analysis Chart | HCC | INE549A01026 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 46,8  INR
Spread / Average Target 179%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arjun Dhawan Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajit Gulabchand Chairman & Managing Director
Praveen Sood Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-HCC
Anil Chandanmal Singhvi Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajas Ratanchand Doshi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HINDUSTAN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LTD-58.95%254
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP-3.37%9 061
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-13.40%3 585
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.--.--%2 726
DILIP BUILDCON LTD16.37%2 330
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO LTD-7.13%2 140
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.