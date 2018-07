The insurer reported pre-tax profit of $163.6 million (£124.8 million) in the six months ended June, from $129.1 million a year earlier.

"It has been a good start to the year, but hurricanes can blow us off course in the second half," Chairman Robert Childs said.

Last year, insurers and reinsurers suffered the costliest year ever when they faced record claims from hurricanes and earthquakes.

