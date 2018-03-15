Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Histogenics Corp    HSGX

HISTOGENICS CORP (HSGX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Histogenics Corp : Histogenics Corp. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:49am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Histogenics Corp. (NASDAQ: HSGX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24361

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HISTOGENICS CORP
11:49aHISTOGENICS CORP : Histogenics Corp. to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:37aHISTOGENICS : reports 4Q loss
AQ
11:15aHISTOGENICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11:01aHistogenics Corporation Announces Financial and Operating Results for the Fou..
GL
03/02Histogenics to Showcase NeoCart® at American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons a..
GL
03/01Histogenics Corporation to Report 2017 Financial Results on March 15, 2018
GL
02/21HISTOGENICS CORPORATION : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
02/20Histogenics Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
01/25Histogenics Corporation Announces Closing of Underwritten Registered Direct O..
GL
01/23HISTOGENICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ : HSGX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Defin..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:02aHistogenics  beats by $0.01 
03/08Histogenics (HSGX) Presents At Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference -.. 
01/23Histogenics prices direct stock offering at $2.35; shares down 8% premarket 
01/10Histogenics builds on NeoCart deal-stoked up move, shares ahead 5% 
2017YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Heron Enters 2018 On Strong Note, Teva Launches Generi.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -25,0 M
Net income 2017 -24,7 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 70,4 M
Chart HISTOGENICS CORP
Duration : Period :
Histogenics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | HSGX | US43358V1098 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HISTOGENICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam D. Gridley President, CEO & Director
Garheng Kong Chairman
Stephen R. Kennedy Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jonathan I. Lieber Chief Financial Officer
Michael Lewis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HISTOGENICS CORP36.63%70
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.07%360 448
PFIZER1.52%218 768
NOVARTIS-5.70%214 618
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-6.77%208 427
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.60%149 288
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.