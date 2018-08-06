Hitachi Chemical : A Quantum Dot Film with a Wider Color Gamut of Displays Adopted for VIZIO's New 4K TVs

August 6, 2018

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Hisashi Maruyama; hereinafter 'Hitachi Chemical') announces the adoption of its quantum dot*1 film with a wider color gamut*2 of liquid crystal displays for the new quantum dot 'P-Series Quantum 65' 4K televisions (to be released in July 2018) produced by the American LCD manufacturer VIZIO, Inc. (Head Office: California, United States; CEO: William Wang; hereinafter 'VIZIO'). This quantum dot film is designed to reduce the environmental load in accordance with the European Union's Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) Directive.*3

Photos: VIZIO's'P-Series Quantum 65'(left) and Hitachi Chemical's quantum dot film - yellow sheet at the front (right)

*1Quantum dots are particles several to tens of nanometers in size composed of semiconductor microcrystals. The wavelength of light can be adjusted freely by controlling the particles' components or size.*2Color gamut refers to the range of colors that can be displayed, and a wider color gamut means an expanded color range. By widening the color gamut, LCDs can produce more vivid, colorful images.*3The RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) Directive is the official order introduced by the European Union restricting the use of certain hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment. Hitachi Chemical's quantum dot film, recently adopted for VIZIO's televisions, is an RoHS compliant product with a cadmium content of 100 ppm (parts per million) or less in the resin layers, the threshold limit under the EU directive.

Since the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) introduced BT.2020,*4 the new color gamut standard for high-definition televisions, in 2012, LCD manufacturers have been developing displays with a wider color gamut to meet the new parameters. However, the new standard has presented a variety of technological challenges. For example, expanding the color range of conventional LCDs requires improved color filters with higher resolution used for the display to create colors, but this improvement lowers the surface brightness, which in turn necessitates brighter backlights to restore the surface brightness, resulting in higher LCD power consumption.

*4The BT.709 standard previously adopted for conventional high-definition televisions covered only about 70 percent of the colors that exist in nature. BT.2020, on the other hand, can represent almost all colors existing in nature, considerably broadening the range of colors compared with BT.709.

To overcome these challenges, Hitachi Chemical developed a quantum dot film with a wider color gamut without increasing the power consumption and launched its mass production and sale in February 2017. Hitachi Chemical's quantum dot film has now been officially adopted for VIZIO's new 'P-Series Quantum 65' 4K sets. This quantum dot film complies with the EU RoHS Directive and helps lower the environmental impact. By using Hitachi Chemical's quantum dot film, the 'P-Series Quantum 65' achieves 80 percent of the BT.2020 color standard (up 12.5percent compared with VIZIO's conventional models) and produces more vivid and vibrant images.

Hitachi Chemical will continue to expand the sale of its quantum dot film to boost its share in the global market, including Asia and North America.