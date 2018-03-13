Hitachi Chemical : SanBio Reaches Agreement on Manufacture of Regenerative Medicine Product SB623 with Hitachi Chemical

SanBio
Group and Hitachi
Chemical Co., Ltd. (Hitachi Chemical) jointly announced today that,
through an agreement with Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics
Solutions, LLC (HCATS; formerly PCT Cell Therapy Services, LLC), Hitachi
Chemical’s US subsidiary that engages in contract manufacturing and
development of regenerative medicine products*1, they will
manufacture SB623, a proprietary regenerative medicine product under
development by SanBio. Under the agreement, late stage clinical products
and commercial products of SB623 for the US and Japanese markets will be
manufactured using Hitachi Chemical’s global facilities.
SanBio is developing and pursuing the rapid commercialization in Japan
and the US of its proprietary regenerative medicine product, SB623, as a
new drug candidate for central nervous system disorders. Both the Phase
2b clinical trial of SB623 for the treatment of chronic motor deficit
from ischemic stroke, which is being conducted in the US, and the Phase
2 global clinical trial of SB623 for the treatment of chronic motor
deficit from traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is being conducted in
Japan and the US, are progressing smoothly. Regarding the TBI program,
based on the results of the Phase 2 clinical trial, SanBio intends to
utilize the conditional and term-limited authorization system for
regenerative medicine products under the Revised Pharmaceutical Affairs
Act of Japan, allowing the company to deliver product in Japan earlier
than in any other market in the world.
In May 2017, Hitachi Chemical made HCATS (one of the leading contract
manufacturing companies of regenerative medicine products in the US) a
wholly owned subsidiary, and in April 2018, it plans to begin operation
of its third global business base and one of Japan’s largest process
development and contract manufacturing facilities in Yokohama City,
Kanagawa Prefecture. SanBio and HCATS reached an agreement on contract
manufacture of SB623, because Hitachi Chemical has established a
manufacturing facility in Japan that fulfills a broad range of
requirements from manufacture of investigational regenerative medicine
agents*2 to that of commercial regenerative medicine products*3
by utilizing the production control systems and manufacturing equipment
of the whole Hitachi Group companies. Hitachi Chemical aims to harness
the contract manufacturing technology and know-how of HCATS to operate a
contract manufacturing business of regenerative medicine products not
only in Japan, but globally, including North America and Europe.
Keita Mori, CEO of SanBio said, “We are delighted to have reached an
agreement to work with the Hitachi Chemical Group as our long-term SB623
supply partner. They are a world leader in the fields of healthcare,
high technology, consumer, and other products with a reputation for
quality and reliability. Their global reach will not only enable us to
serve Japan and the US but potentially other worldwide regenerative
medicine markets.”
“We look forward to meeting the global development and manufacturing
requirements for SB623, for the benefit of patients with central nervous
system disorders,” said Robert A. Preti, PhD, General Manager of the
Hitachi Chemical Regenerative Medicine Business Sector and CEO of HCATS.
“This agreement demonstrates the advantages and multinational reach of
HCATS’s globally harmonized PCT services platform, as it will leverage
our capabilities for contract manufacturing of regenerative medicine
products both in Japan (Yokohama) and the US (New Jersey and
California).”
|
|
*1
|
|
Products used for the prevention or treatment of disease, made from
the cells of humans or animals that have been processed in some way,
such as culturing.
|
*2
|
|
Manufacture of agents under development used in clinical trials to
evaluate therapeutic effects prior to approval by regulatory
agencies such as the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
(MHLW) and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a
pharmaceutical product.
|
*3
|
|
Manufacture of products approved for commercial sale by regulatory
agencies such as MHLW and FDA.
|
About SanBio Group
SanBio (TOKYO:4592) is a leading regenerative medical products
company headquartered in Tokyo and Mountain View, California, with
cell-based products in various stages of research, development and
clinical trials. The company has completed enrollment for and is
conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial for its proprietary regenerative
medical product SB623 for the treatment of chronic motor impairments
resulting from stroke with its joint development partner, Sunovion
Pharmaceuticals Inc., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo
Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., in the United States and Canada. It is also
conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy
of SB623 to treat impairments resulting from traumatic brain injury.
Enrollment for that trial is close to complete. More information about
SanBio, Inc., is available at http://sanbio.com.
About the Hitachi Chemical Group
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4217), headquartered in Tokyo,
Japan, delivers wide range of innovative products, such as electronic
materials, automobile parts, energy storage devices and systems, in
global markets. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2016
(ended March 31, 2017) totaled 554 billion yen ($4.9 billion). For more
information on Hitachi Chemical, please visit the company’s website at http://www.hitachi-chem.co.jp/english/.
About the PCT Platform
PCT is the global cell therapy manufacturing and development service
platform of the Hitachi Chemical Regenerative Medicine Business Sector,
leveraging nearly two decades of PCT platform experience exclusively
focused on the cell therapy industry. The PCT Service Platform includes
contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) services at
current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) standards, including
clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and manufacturing
development. Hitachi Chemical’s development and manufacturing facility
in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, providing the PCT Platform, will
begin full operation in April 2018 as the largest scale facility of its
kind in Japan. U.S. facilities providing this service platform are
already in operation in New Jersey and California. Hitachi Chemical
Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC (HCATS), is a wholly owned
subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. (Hitachi Chemical)
representing Hitachi Chemical’s Regenerative Medicine Business Sector in
the United States. More information about the PCT Services Platform is
available at http://www.pctcelltherapy.com.
