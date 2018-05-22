Log in
Hitachi Construction Machinery : Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend

05/22/2018 | 04:44am CEST

May 21, 2018

Corporate name

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

(Code: 6305, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Name of representative

Kotaro Hirano,

President and Executive Officer

Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as below at the board meeting held on May 21.

Details of dividends

Year-end dividend for FY2017 ended March 31, 2018

Most recent forecast announced on April 26, 2018

Year-end dividend for FY2016 ended March 31, 2017

Record date

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017

Dividend per share

¥49.00

¥49.00

¥8.00

Total amount of dividends

¥10,420 million

¥10,420 million

¥1,701 million

Effective date

May 31, 2018

May 31, 2018

May 31, 2017

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

Retained earnings

(Reference)

Details of dividends through the fiscal year

Dividend per share

Interim

Year-end

Annual

FY2017 ended March 31, 2018

¥36.00

¥49.00

¥85.00

FY2016 ended March 31, 2017

¥4.00

¥8.00

¥12.00

Disclaimer

HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:44:02 UTC
