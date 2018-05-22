Hitachi Construction Machinery : Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend

May 21, 2018

Corporate name Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Code: 6305, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Name of representative Kotaro Hirano, President and Executive Officer

Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as below at the board meeting held on May 21.

Details of dividends

Year-end dividend for FY2017 ended March 31, 2018 Most recent forecast announced on April 26, 2018 Year-end dividend for FY2016 ended March 31, 2017 Record date March 31, 2018 March 31, 2018 March 31, 2017 Dividend per share ¥49.00 ¥49.00 ¥8.00 Total amount of dividends ¥10,420 million ¥10,420 million ¥1,701 million Effective date May 31, 2018 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2017 Source of dividends Retained earnings Retained earnings Retained earnings

(Reference)

Details of dividends through the fiscal year