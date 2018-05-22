Hitachi Construction Machinery : Notice Concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend

May 21, 2018
Corporate name
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
(Code: 6305, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Name of representative
Kotaro Hirano,
President and Executive Officer
Notice concerning Distribution of Year-End Dividend
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. hereby announces that its Board of Directors decided the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 as below at the board meeting held on May 21.
Details of dividends
Year-end dividend for FY2017 ended March 31, 2018
Most recent forecast announced on April 26, 2018
Year-end dividend for FY2016 ended March 31, 2017
Record date
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2017
Dividend per share
¥49.00
¥49.00
¥8.00
Total amount of dividends
¥10,420 million
¥10,420 million
¥1,701 million
Effective date
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2018
May 31, 2017
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
Retained earnings
(Reference)
Details of dividends through the fiscal year
Dividend per share
Interim
Year-end
Annual
FY2017 ended March 31, 2018
¥36.00
¥49.00
¥85.00
FY2016 ended March 31, 2017
¥4.00
¥8.00
¥12.00
Disclaimer
HCM - Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 02:44:02 UTC