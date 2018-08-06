Hitachi High Technologies : InnoTrans 2018 World's leading transport trade fair in Berlin, Germany.

Hitachi High-tech Fine Systems (and Hitachi High-Technologies) will exhibit display panels at the InnoTrans 2018 to be held in Berlin, Germany from September 18 to 21, 2018.

InnoTrans is the world's largest trade fair focused on the rail transport industry, and that has been one of the exchange and communication places in this industry.

Please visit our booth No.203a in Hall 21. We will wait for your visit.

Date Tuesday, September 18th to Friday, September 21st Place Messe Berlin GmbH ExpoCenter City

Messedamm 22 D-14055 Berlin