Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Hitachi High-Technologies Corp    8036   JP3678800008

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP (8036)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hitachi High Technologies : InnoTrans 2018 World's leading transport trade fair in Berlin, Germany.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 02:36am CEST

Hitachi High-tech Fine Systems (and Hitachi High-Technologies) will exhibit display panels at the InnoTrans 2018 to be held in Berlin, Germany from September 18 to 21, 2018.
InnoTrans is the world's largest trade fair focused on the rail transport industry, and that has been one of the exchange and communication places in this industry.
Please visit our booth No.203a in Hall 21. We will wait for your visit.

Date

Tuesday, September 18th to Friday, September 21st

Place

Messe Berlin GmbH ExpoCenter City
Messedamm 22 D-14055 Berlin

Disclaimer

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 00:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
02:36aHITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : InnoTrans 2018 World's leading transport trade fair ..
PU
08/02HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Fixed Position Controller And Meth..
AQ
08/02HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Dispensing D..
AQ
07/31HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES T : A Transformative Schottky Field Emission ..
PU
07/20HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Charged Particle Beam Device (USPT..
AQ
07/20HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Plasma Processing Apparatus and Pl..
AQ
07/13HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Establishment of a Joint Venture to Provide Shared F..
PU
07/12HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Scanning Electron Microscope and M..
AQ
07/12HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Composite Charged Particle Beam De..
AQ
07/05HITACHI HIGH TECHNOLOGIES : Patent Issued for Measurement System and Measurement..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/24Hitachi High Technologies  reports FY results 
01/26Hitachi High Technologies 9M results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies reports 1H results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies  reports Q1 results 
2017Hitachi High Technologies  reports FY results 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 776 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 47 243 M
Finance 2019 194 B
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 13,24
P/E ratio 2020 12,25
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 631 B
Chart HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP
Duration : Period :
Hitachi High-Technologies Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 5 797  JPY
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Miyazaki President, CEO & Representative Director
Ryuichi Kitayama Chairman
Toyoaki Nakamura Chairman
Shunichi Uno CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Katsutaka Kimura Senior Managing Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORP-5.57%5 668
KEYENCE CORPORATION-7.99%65 141
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-3.56%45 758
EMERSON ELECTRIC2.57%45 039
NIDEC CORPORATION-0.19%43 115
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.73%35 344
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.