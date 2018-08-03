Log in
08/02 10:00:00 pm
24.86 USD   +3.03%
12:20pHMS HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12:01pHMS Holdings Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
07/31HMS HOLDINGS CO : half-yearly earnings release
HMS Holdings Corp : HMS Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call

0
08/03/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-C9CA143665FCF.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
05/04HMS Holdings Corp 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 574 M
EBIT 2018 102 M
Net income 2018 38,2 M
Debt 2018 140 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 57,37
P/E ratio 2019 48,62
EV / Sales 2018 3,74x
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
Capitalization 2 008 M
Chart HMS HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
HMS Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HMS HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 22,0 $
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William C. Lucia Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Semone Neuman EVP-Operations & Information technology
Jeffrey Scott Sherman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jacob Sims Chief Technology Officer
William F. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HMS HOLDINGS CORP42.36%2 008
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)42.62%43 516
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.89%30 312
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.65%17 836
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS8.58%14 615
DAVITA2.56%12 274
