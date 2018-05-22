Log in
HMS HOLDINGS CORP (HMSY)
  Report  
HMS : Introduces Award Winning Health Plan Member Analytics Solution

05/22/2018 | 02:38pm CEST

HMS Introduces Award Winning Health Plan Member Analytics Solution New population risk intelligence solution (ELLI) provides key health plan member insights to enable proactive care management

IRVING, Texas, May 22, 2018 (PRWEB) - HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY) today announced the addition of an innovative new product to the Company's Total Population Management suite. The member analytics and risk identification solution, known as ELLI, aggregates health plan member claim histories across multiple plans and programs to provide key insights into entire health plan populations and the health risk profiles of individual members - at the time of enrollment and throughout the lifecycle of the member. ELLI is part of a comprehensive analytics platform that also includes HMS' ELIZA member engagement solution and the ESSETTE care management technology.

ELLI, which was awarded a 2018 American Business AwardsStevie Award for new healthcare technology solution, provides a wide range of population and member analytics for analysis of health plan members, including those who are newly enrolled or moving from one plan to another. ELLI was internally developed by HMS to identify high risks in Medicaid members moving from state fee for service plans to managed Medicaid plans within the state or moving between managed Medicaid plans - thus enabling the new managed care plan to start care management where appropriate shortly after enrollment.

ELLI enables Medicaid and other healthcare programs to analyze their members across health plans, geographies, demographics and conditions; providing actionable insights that can drive effective member engagement and care management activities.

"Chronic and high-risk conditions are often identified well after an individual's healthcare coverage starts. This delay in risk identification can lead to a lack of care coordination, missed treatments, duplicate tests and other sub-optimal care," said HMS Chairman and CEO Bill Lucia. "ELLI enables health plans to identify their new members with high-risk conditions shortly after enrollment and to implement appropriate care plans designed to improve health outcomes and lower costs."

In addition to member analytics, ELLI provides configurable alerts and the tools to identify trends for existing member populations including medication adherence, opioid misuse, high risk diagnoses and many other risk conditions. The tool can be effectively utilized by state healthcare programs, health plans at-risk providers, accountable care organizations and employers.

For more information about ELLI and HMS' Total Population Management suite of products, visit www.hms.com/total-population-management.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping payers reduce costs and improve

health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping health plan members lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Disclaimer

HMS Holdings Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 12:37:06 UTC
