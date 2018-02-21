Log in
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC (HRG)

HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC (HRG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 12:31:11 pm
116.5 GBp   --.--%
HOGG ROBINSON : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hogg Robinson Group
PU
01:06pHOGG ROBINSON : Public opening position disclosure
PU
11:48aHOGG ROBINSON : Form 8.3 - HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC
PU
Hogg Robinson : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Hogg Robinson Group

02/21/2018 | 01:06pm CET

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Peel Hunt LLP

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Hogg Robinson PLC

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Hogg Robinson PLC

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

20 February 2018

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Shares

Buy

61,500

117.00 GBx

116.50 GBx

Ordinary Shares

Sell

2534

118.35 GBx

118.35 GBx

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

21 February 2018

Contact name:

Kathleen Lloyd

Telephone number:

0207 418 8911

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at [email protected]. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Hogg Robinson Group plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:05:05 UTC.

2017Hogg Robinson Group PLC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 326 M
EBIT 2018 41,6 M
Net income 2018 21,0 M
Debt 2018 27,7 M
Yield 2018 2,35%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 15,66
EV / Sales 2018 1,28x
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
Capitalization 390 M
Technical analysis trends HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target -15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. C. Radcliffe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel Hargreaves Northridge Chairman
William F. Brindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Michele Maher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul M. Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOGG ROBINSON GROUP PLC41.82%545
WORLDPAY INC7.04%23 993
CINTAS CORPORATION5.47%17 796
UNITED RENTALS-2.83%14 210
ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORPORATION-1.35%13 518
BUREAU VERITAS-5.88%11 733
