Ad-hoc-News : HolidayCheck Group AG is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for financial 2018

Munich, Germany, 25 July 2018 - Following a positive business performance in the course of HY1 2018 with a consolidated revenue of EUR 72.8 million (HY1 2017: EUR 61.2 million; +19.0 percent) and an operating EBITDA of EUR 7.8 million (HY1 2017: EUR 2.5 million; +212.0 percent), HolidayCheck Group AG is increasing its full-year guidance for its consolidated revenue and its operating EBITDA.

For the year 2018, HolidayCheck Group AG now expects a consolidated revenue growth between 10.0 percent and 14.0 percent and an operating EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million vs. the original annual forecast of a consolidated revenue growth between 8 percent and 13 percent and an operating EBITDA between EUR 2.5 million and EUR 6.5 million.

About HolidayCheck Group AG:

HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name); Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck); and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.