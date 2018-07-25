Ad-hoc-News : HolidayCheck Group AG is increasing its revenue and earnings guidance for financial 2018

Munich, Germany, 25 July 2018 - Following a positive business performance in the course of HY1 2018 with a consolidated revenue of EUR 72.8 million (HY1 2017: EUR 61.2 million; +19.0 percent) and an operating EBITDA of EUR 7.8 million (HY1 2017: EUR 2.5 million; +212.0 percent), HolidayCheck Group AG is increasing its full-year guidance for its consolidated revenue and its operating EBITDA.
For the year 2018, HolidayCheck Group AG now expects a consolidated revenue growth between 10.0 percent and 14.0 percent and an operating EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 10.0 million vs. the original annual forecast of a consolidated revenue growth between 8 percent and 13 percent and an operating EBITDA between EUR 2.5 million and EUR 6.5 million.
About HolidayCheck Group AG:
HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name); Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck); and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.
Disclaimer
HolidayCheck Group AG published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 12:23:01 UTC