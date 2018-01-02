Hollywood Bowl : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

2 January 2018

Hollywood Bowl Group plc- Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (the 'Company') has today published the following documents:

· Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2017 ('Annual Report')

· Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting ('Notice')

· Form of Proxy for the 2018 Annual General Meeting

These documents are available on the Company's website at www.hollywoodbowlgroup.com, and printed copies will be posted to shareholders today.

In compliance with LR 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for submission to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00 am on Tuesday 30 January 2018 at Investec Bank plc, 2 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP.

Enquiries: