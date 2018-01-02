Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hollywood Bowl Group PLC    BOWL   GB00BD0NVK62

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Hollywood Bowl : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2018 | 05:35pm CET

2 January 2018

Hollywood Bowl Group plc- Annual Financial Report and AGM Notice

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (the 'Company') has today published the following documents:

· Annual Report for the year ended 30 September 2017 ('Annual Report')

· Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting ('Notice')

· Form of Proxy for the 2018 Annual General Meeting

These documents are available on the Company's website at www.hollywoodbowlgroup.com, and printed copies will be posted to shareholders today.

In compliance with LR 9.6.1 copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism for submission to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM

The Annual General Meeting will be held at 9.00 am on Tuesday 30 January 2018 at Investec Bank plc, 2 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7QP.

Enquiries:

Hollywood Bowl Group

Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer

Laurence Keen, Chief Financial Officer

Mat Hart, Commercial Director

via Tulchan Communications

Tulchan Communications

James Macey White

Elizabeth Snow

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

Hollywood Bowl Group plc published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:34:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
05:35p HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : profits rocket up
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Daily Mail, London, Market Report column
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : strikes lucky despite leisure spending fears
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Final Results - Year Ending 30 September 2017
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Daily Mail, London, Midas column
2017 56 MYMIX UNITS DELIVER FLAWLESS MONI : Dozens of myMix systems deliver eighty ch..
2017 NOVEMBER 30 VALLEJO A&E SOURCE : Acclaimed vocalist at TLC benefit
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Andrea Bocelli announces 2018 U.S. summer tour dates
2017 HOLLYWOOD BOWL : Your guide to gift giving
More news
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2018 122 M
EBIT 2018 24,3 M
Net income 2018 18,3 M
Debt 2018 4,23 M
Yield 2018 3,34%
P/E ratio 2018 16,93
P/E ratio 2019 15,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,57x
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hollywood Bowl Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | BOWL | GB00BD0NVK62 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,27  GBP
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Burns Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter Ashley Boddy Non-Executive Chairman
Laurence Keen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nicholas Backhouse Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Tiney Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC0.00%418
TUI0.00%12 128
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS0.00%5 003
ILG INC0.00%3 533
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC0.00%3 253
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.00%2 737
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.