News Summary

Home BancShares, Inc. Announces 9.1% Increase in Third Quarter Cash Dividend

07/25/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

CONWAY, Ark., July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.12 per share quarterly cash dividend payable September 5, 2018, to shareholders of record August 15, 2018.  This cash dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 9.1%, increase over the $0.11 cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2018.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City.  The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2018.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Donna Townsell
Senior Executive Vice President &
   Director of Investor Relations
(501) 328-4625

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
