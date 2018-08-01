Log in
Home Depot : Annapolis Home Depot Prints Prosthetic for 5-Year-Old

08/01/2018 | 08:03pm CEST

August 01, 2018

Sometimes our associates live The Home Depot values in some pretty unusual ways. So when Jack Longo, an associate at The Home Depot in Annapolis, Maryland, heard about a local 5-year-old named Bradley who needed a prosthetic hand, he took it upon himself to provide the ultimate gift. Jack used the store's 3D printer - which is kept on hand for customer demonstrations - to print a prosthetic hand for Bradley.

Click here to watch Bradley pick up his prosthetic from The Home Depot, courtesy of The Baltimore Sun.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 18:02:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 108 B
EBIT 2019 15 624 M
Net income 2019 10 861 M
Debt 2019 17 612 M
Yield 2019 2,08%
P/E ratio 2019 20,90
P/E ratio 2020 19,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 228 B
Technical analysis trends HOME DEPOT (THE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 209 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig A. Menear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Carol B. Tomé Chief Financial Officer & EVP-Corporate Services
Matthew A. Carey Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Lead Independent Director
Armando M. Codina Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOME DEPOT (THE)4.22%227 571
LOWE'S COMPANIES6.89%81 028
KINGFISHER0.00%8 642
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC CO LTD--.--%5 758
SIAM GLOBAL HOUSE PCL--.--%2 102
ACE HARDWARE INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%1 586
