Home Depot : Annapolis Home Depot Prints Prosthetic for 5-Year-Old

August 01, 2018

Sometimes our associates live The Home Depot values in some pretty unusual ways. So when Jack Longo, an associate at The Home Depot in Annapolis, Maryland, heard about a local 5-year-old named Bradley who needed a prosthetic hand, he took it upon himself to provide the ultimate gift. Jack used the store's 3D printer - which is kept on hand for customer demonstrations - to print a prosthetic hand for Bradley.

Click here to watch Bradley pick up his prosthetic from The Home Depot, courtesy of The Baltimore Sun.