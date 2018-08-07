Home Depot : Kitchen Upgrades Big and Small

August 07, 2018
Whether you're looking for a simple touch-up or a complete kitchen remodel, here are a few places to start.
Kitchen Sink Swaps
Changing an outdated faucet can bring a fresh look to your kitchen. This Delta Allentown Kitchen Faucet comes with a temperature indicator to help you save water time spent adjusting the temperature. Pair it with an updated garbage disposal like this one from Moen - it takes up less space under the sink and runs quieter than other models, so you'll barely notice it's there.
Winning Wine Storage
Small appliance updates can make a big impact. Switch your current wine storage for a dedicated cellar like this one from KitchenAid that is compact enough to fit in a small space, but large enough to hold 46 bottles-and has two temperature-controlled zones for different wine varieties.
Countertop and Cabinet Overhaul
Picking the right cabinets or countertops and installing them takes time, precision and practice. While Home Depot offers ready-to-install styles from Hampton Bay, consider consulting with designer services at your local store to find the right style and size for your home-and save money and a big headache down the line.
