Home Depot : Kitchen Upgrades Big and Small

08/07/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

August 07, 2018

Whether you're looking for a simple touch-up or a complete kitchen remodel, here are a few places to start.

Kitchen Sink Swaps

Changing an outdated faucet can bring a fresh look to your kitchen. This Delta Allentown Kitchen Faucet comes with a temperature indicator to help you save water time spent adjusting the temperature. Pair it with an updated garbage disposal like this one from Moen - it takes up less space under the sink and runs quieter than other models, so you'll barely notice it's there.

Winning Wine Storage

Small appliance updates can make a big impact. Switch your current wine storage for a dedicated cellar like this one from KitchenAid that is compact enough to fit in a small space, but large enough to hold 46 bottles-and has two temperature-controlled zones for different wine varieties.

Countertop and Cabinet Overhaul

Picking the right cabinets or countertops and installing them takes time, precision and practice. While Home Depot offers ready-to-install styles from Hampton Bay, consider consulting with designer services at your local store to find the right style and size for your home-and save money and a big headache down the line.

Disclaimer

The Home Depot Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 18:00:08 UTC
