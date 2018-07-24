Log in
HOMESTREET INC (HMST)
HomeStreet Inc : HomeStreet, Inc. to Host Earnings Call

07/24/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 24, 2018 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/24343.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 467 M
EBIT 2018 69,4 M
Net income 2018 31,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 24,21
P/E ratio 2019 14,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 778 M
Chart HOMESTREET INC
Duration : Period :
HomeStreet Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOMESTREET INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark K. Mason Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark R. Ruh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Troy Harper Chief Information Officer & EVP
David A. Ederer Chairman-Emeritus
Scott M. Boggs Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOMESTREET INC1.21%778
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.99%378 884
BANK OF AMERICA4.17%305 499
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.77%277 540
WELLS FARGO-4.40%274 879
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.72%233 294
