HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (7267)

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD (7267)
Honda Motor : Walking Assist Obtains Medical Device Approval in the EU

01/18/2018 | 07:09am CET

TOKYO, Japan, January 18, 2018 - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the Honda Walking Assist Device*1, an assistive device for use in the training and rehabilitation of walking, has obtained the Medical Devices Directive (Council Directive 93/42/EEC) certification, which enables Honda to affix the CE marking and commercialize the device within the European Union (EU) countries.

Conformity with EU standards (EU Directives) and affixing the CE marking on the product, a certification mark that indicates conformity with EU standards, are mandatory in order to distribute and sell the product in EU countries. Various products including machinery, electrical equipment designed for use within certain voltage limits (low voltage) and toys are subject to EU directives, and the Medical Devices Directive (MDD) sets harmonized standards for medical devices, and conformity with the Directive certifies the manufacturer to affix the CE marking on a product.

The Honda Walking Assist Device obtained an MDD approval and CE marking as a medical device which comply with standards mandated by the MDD, enabling Honda to apply the CE marking on the Walking Assist Device.

Moreover, the Honda Walking Assist Device became the first case of MDD approval that was obtained through a cooperative approach between the Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA), a Japan-based third-party ISO certification organization, and TÜV Nord Cert GmbH*2, a German-based third-party certification organization, which leveraged assessment and certification based on the ISO 13482 certification*3 that the Honda Walking Assist Device had already obtained.

With this MDD approval, Honda today (on January 18, 2018) received the MDD certificate from TÜV Nord Cert GmbH in the presence of the JQA.

While continuing its research and development efforts since 1999, Honda began lease sales of the Honda Walking Assist Device in November 2015 to organizations and businesses in Japan as an assistive device for use in the training of walking. As of today, the Honda Walking Assist Device is being used at approximately 250 facilities throughout Japan to assist training of walking and measure walking capability.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 15 126 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 660 B
Debt 2018 5 030 B
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 10,81
P/E ratio 2019 10,08
EV / Sales 2018 0,81x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 7 226 B
Chart HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Honda Motor Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 7267 | JP3854600008 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4 037  JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takahiro Hachigo President & Representative Director
Mitsugu Matsukawa GM-Information Technology & Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Matsumoto Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yoshi Yamane Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Takashi Sekiguchi Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.39%65 198
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.60%227 675
VOLKSWAGEN10.54%113 694
DAIMLER5.01%97 391
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE6.69%73 604
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION7.51%62 768
