Honeywell International : Nobel Laureate Robert Laughlin Inspires Students To Pursue Stem Careers At Honeywell's Premier Science And Engineering Program At The Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS In Malaysia

PERAK, Malaysia, Jan. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Robert B. Laughlin, winner of the 1998 Nobel Prize in physics, inspired more than 2,000 students and professors at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) today as part of the Honeywell Initiative for Science & Engineering (HISE). It is the first time Honeywell's (NYSE: HON) global program was presented at UTP.

Sponsored by Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company's corporate citizenship initiative, HISE aims to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through multiple interactions with Nobel laureates and Honeywell technologists. For more than a decade, it has benefited thousands of students and teachers at top universities in China, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Romania and the United States. The initiative includes a series of laureate lectures and career discussions with Honeywell engineers.

Laughlin, who received the Nobel Prize for the discovery of a new form of quantum fluid with fractionally charged excitations, is among 27 Nobel laureates sponsored by Honeywell at universities worldwide since 2006. His discovery opened a new chapter in condensed matter physics.

During his lecture, Laughlin encouraged students to pursue their dreams, regardless of the challenges they may have to overcome. "Great people come from all walks of life," he told the students. "Stay true to yourself, stay focused, and you will succeed."

"At UTP, we are committed to ensuring we are a center for creating and sharing new knowledge that promotes a lifelong desire among our students to learn, discover, and innovate," said Acting Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer Professor Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim Abdul Mutalib. "We are delighted to collaborate with Honeywell and welcome Nobel Laureate Robert Laughlin to our campus. Our hope is that today's HISE event helps students see their career possibilities."

"The complexities of today's world require young people to be equipped with a new set of knowledge and skills to solve difficult problems," said Briand Greer, President, Honeywell ASEAN. "By offering UTP students the opportunity to learn from a Nobel laureate and interact with Honeywell engineers, we hope to prepare students for a workforce where success comes not just from their knowledge of STEM subjects, but from what they are able to do with that knowledge."

Laughlin is the Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Stanford University. He earned a B.A. in mathematics at the University of California, Berkeley, and his Ph.D. in physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He served as the president of KAIST in Daejeon, South Korea. His many awards include the National Academy of Sciences, the Benjamin Franklin Medal for Physics, and the Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award.

Honeywell closely cooperates with Malaysia's technical universities on programs such as engineering lectures, collaborative projects, student events, academic thesis opportunities and internships.

The HISE event marks the second time the program has been presented at a university in Malaysia. In 2010, the University of Malaya in Kuala Lumpur hosted the HISE event.

Honeywell Hometown Solutions (HHS) supports STEM education in Malaysia through multiple programs. For example, 24 Malaysian middle school science and math teachers have attended the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) in the United States since the program began in 2004. HHS has also sponsored 10 Malaysian high school students at the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy at the USSRC. Additionally, last year HHS launched Honeywell's Safe Kids at Home program in Malaysia, educating 6,000 children on how to avoid fire, burns and scalds in the home.

About Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS

Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) was established on 10 January 1997 and is a renowned private university with education and research in engineering, science and technology at its forefront. UTP offers a wide range of industry-relevant engineering, science and technology programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and aims to produce well-rounded graduates with excellent leadership qualities and communication abilities. UTP has produced more than 15,000 graduates and currently has an enrolment of over 1,200 foundation students, 6,000 undergraduates and 1,200 postgraduates from more than 66 countries around the world. The university conducts extensive research activities in collaboration with PETRONAS and other institutions and industries, locally and abroad, on six research focus and niche areas. They are self-sustainable building, transport infrastructure, health analytics, hydrocarbon recovery, contaminant management and autonomous system. UTP is the first and only private university to be awarded a six-star rating (the highest performance level) by Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia for its research, development and commercialisation efforts under the Malaysia Research Assessment Rating System.



UTP continues to provide distinctive educational opportunities to its students with the rating of Six Star or outstanding status in the Rating System for Malaysian Higher Education 2017. It is the first and only private university in Malaysia to be rated a maximum 5-star overall rating in the Quacquarelli Symonds StarsTM University Rating System. UTP has improved its standing in the QS Asia University Rankings 2017 and is now ranked Top 101. For more information, visit www.utp.edu.my.

About Honeywell

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

About Honeywell Hometown Solutions

The Honeywell Initiative for Science & Engineering program is part of Honeywell Hometown Solutions, the company's corporate citizenship initiative, which focuses on five areas of vital importance: Science & Math Education, Family Safety & Security, Housing & Shelter, Habitat & Conservation, and Humanitarian Relief. Together with leading public and non-profit institutions, Honeywell has developed powerful programs to address these needs in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://citizenship.honeywell.com/.

