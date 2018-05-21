Honeywell International : and AT&T collaborate on Connected Freight and Connected Aircraft Solutions

FORT MILL, S.C., May 21, 2018 - Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that it is collaborating with AT&T to use the Internet of Things for a range of solutions that help companies improve productivity, reliability and asset performance.

Honeywell is working with AT&T to deploy IoT technology to Honeywell's Connected Freight and Connected Aircraft solutions.

'Our IoT collaboration with AT&T is adding value to the transportation and logistics products we provide our customers across the globe,' said Sameer Agrawal, general manager of IIoT solutions for Honeywell's Safety and Productivity Solutions business. 'It gives logistics providers near real-time data insights about their shipments in-transit. And we can unleash a wide array of connected products and services for aircraft operators.'

Honeywell's Connected Freight solution is a scalable platform that tracks and monitors critical shipments while in transit. Cost effective sensor tags are attached to assets, pallets or individual packages to provide location information while also measuring a range of condition changes, such as shock and tilt, humidity, temperature, light and pressure. The sensors are interconnected using a mesh network protocol, which enables them to efficiently communicate data back to a nearby centralized gateway device.

Logistics providers access a dashboard to receive status alerts and can react quickly to incidents that occur during shipment to prevent damage and loss.

With the Connected Aircraft, Honeywell is using the AT&T global network to connect aircraft services while on the ground. Honeywell's GoDirect™ family, which is the industry's most complete portfolio of more than 50 value-adding aviation services and applications, provides operators, flight crews and maintenance teams with critical information to manage their services and network. These services improve fleet management, flight safety, passenger experience, maintenance, flight operations, aircraft turnaround time and costs.

'We have enjoyed a business relationship with Honeywell for many years. Our IoT solutions are helping them to drive digital transformation in their transportation products,' said Joe Mosele, vice president of IoT Solutions, Business Development at AT&T. 'Honeywell understands the value of connecting assets across its enterprise. Not only is Honeywell using data insights collected from its products to improve its own operations, but it's also giving that technology to its customers to make informed decisions about their businesses.'

Using AT&T's Control Center with the AT&T global network, Honeywell can better scale its aircraft and freight solutions in the U.S. and abroad. This also helps manage IoT connected assets remotely in a secure environment and automate data usage to control costs.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTufTM and Muck BootTM brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.