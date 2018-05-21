Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Honeywell : To Present At Electrical Products Group Conference

05/21/2018 | 07:57pm CEST

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced that Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO, will present at the Electrical Products Group Conference in Longboat Key, Fla., on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 7:30 a.m.8:10 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.  For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:


Media

Investor Relations

Scott Sayres

Mark Macaluso 

(480) 257-8921

(973) 455-2222

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Honeywell


© PRNewswire 2018
