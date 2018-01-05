Honeywell : To Release Fourth Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, January 26

MORRIS PLAINS, N.J., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Friday, January 26. The company will also hold a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 548-4713 (domestic) or (323) 794-2093 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:00 a.m. EST start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for Honeywell's fourth quarter 2017 earnings call or provide the conference code HON4Q17. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 1:00 p.m. EST, January 26, until 1:00 p.m. EST, February 2, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (domestic) or (719) 457-0820 (international). The access code is 9224317.

Presentation Materials / Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Scott Sayres Mark Macaluso (480) 257-8921 (973) 455-2222 [email protected] [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-release-fourth-quarter-financial-results-and-hold-its-investor-conference-call-on-friday-january-26-300578275.html

SOURCE Honeywell