Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : HAECO Landing Gear Services Completes First Embraer E190/E195 Landing Gear Overhaul in Asia Pacific

31 Jan 2018

HAECO Landing Gear Services Completes First Embraer E190/E195 Landing Gear Overhaul in Asia Pacific

Taikoo (Xiamen) Landing Gear Services Co. Ltd. (HAECO Landing Gear Services), a HAECO Group company that specialises in repair and overhaul of landing gear, announced today that the company has recently completed the first Embraer E190/E195 landing gear overhaul in the Asia Pacific region contracted by Liebherr-Aerospace.

This addition expands HAECO Landing Gear Services' capabilities to cover all series of Boeing 737, 747 including Dash 8, 757, 767, and 777 including -300ER.



