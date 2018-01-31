Log in
Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering : HAECO Landing Gear Services Completes First Embraer E190/E195 Landing Gear Overhaul in Asia Pacific

01/31/2018 | 09:40am CET

31 Jan 2018


HAECO Landing Gear Services Completes First Embraer E190/E195 Landing Gear Overhaul in Asia Pacific

Taikoo (Xiamen) Landing Gear Services Co. Ltd. (HAECO Landing Gear Services), a HAECO Group company that specialises in repair and overhaul of landing gear, announced today that the company has recently completed the first Embraer E190/E195 landing gear overhaul in the Asia Pacific region contracted by Liebherr-Aerospace.

This addition expands HAECO Landing Gear Services' capabilities to cover all series of Boeing 737, 747 including Dash 8, 757, 767, and 777 including -300ER.

-End-

About Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited ('HAECO Group')
HAECO Group is one of the world's leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. The Group provides a comprehensive range of services encompassing Airframe Services, Line Services, Cabin Solutions, Private Jet Solutions, Fleet Technical Management, Inventory Technical Management, Component Overhaul, Aerostructure Repairs, Landing Gear Services, Engine Services, Parts Manufacturing and Technical Training. The HAECO Group consists of 17 subsidiaries and affiliates, employing around 17,000 staff in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore and the United States. The HAECO Group is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 00044). HAECO Group's website: www.haeco.com

HAECO - Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2018 08:39:07 UTC.

