HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388)

HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED (0388)
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Changes of Designated Securities for Short Selling

08/03/2018 | 11:11am CEST

香港聯合交易所有限公司
(香港交易及結算所有限公司全資附屬公司)
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited)

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces that with effect from 10 August 2018 (Friday), 25 additional securities will be eligible for short selling and 48 existing designated securities will be removed from the list. The total number of designated securities for short selling will be 946 after the revision.

The securities to be added to the list of designated securities and the securities to be removed from such list are shown in the attachment. The revised listof all designated securities is also available on the HKEX website.

List of Additional and Deleted Designated Securities (Effective 10 August 2018)

1. 25 Additional Designated Securities

2. Deletion of 48Existing Designated Securities

Ends

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 09:10:05 UTC
