Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

08/02/2018 | 11:14am CEST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEX")2 August 2018

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1.OrdinaryShares

31/07/2018

(1) Stock code :388

Description :SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value(State currency)

Authorised share capital(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/AN/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/AN/A

N/A

(Remark)

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month(State currency):

Authorised share capital(State currency)

N/A(Remark)

II. Movements in Issued SharesShare Capital

No. ofordinaryshares(1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,246,759,255

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,246,759,255

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued SharesShare Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class ofshares issuable1.

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Warrants to Issue Shares of theIssuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month

Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( //

)

( //

)

( //

)

( / /

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable(Note 1)Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

HKEx - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 09:13:01 UTC
