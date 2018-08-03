Hopewell Highway Infrastructure : GRANT OF EXTENSION OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH THE MINIMUM PUBLIC FLOAT REQUIREMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Codes: 737 (HKD counter) and 80737 (RMB counter))

ANNOUNCEMENT

GRANT OF EXTENSION OF WAIVER

FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE

WITH THE MINIMUM PUBLIC FLOAT REQUIREMENT

Reference is made to (1) the joint announcement dated 2 May 2018 issued by Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd (the "Offeror") and Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (the "Company") in relation to, among other things, results of the Offer, the public float of the Company and the suspension of trading in Shares; (2) the announcement of the Company dated 16 May 2018 in relation to the grant of waiver from the strict compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules (the "Waiver"); and (3) the announcement of the Company dated 1 August 2018 in relation to the application for extension of the Waiver (the "Waiver Extension Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the composite offer and response document dated 11 April 2018 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in respect of the Offer.

As disclosed in the Waiver Extension Announcement, the Company applied to the Stock Exchange for an extension of the Waiver for the period from 3 August 2018 to 2 September 2018. The Board announces that on 3 August 2018, the Stock Exchange has granted the Company an extension of the Waiver for the period from 3 August 2018 to 2 September 2018.

Trading in the Shares has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 3 May 2018 at the request of the Company pending the restoration of the public float of the Shares. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company regarding the restoration of public float and resumption of trading in the Shares as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

HOPEWELL HIGHWAY INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Ji LIU*

Executive Director and Deputy General Manager

Hong Kong, 3 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises three Executive Directors namely, Mr. Tianliang ZHANG* (General Manager), Mr. Cheng WU* (Deputy General Manager) and Mr. Ji LIU* (Deputy General Manager and secretary to the Board); one Non-executive Director namely, Mr. Zhengyu LIU* (Chairman); and three Independent Non-executive Directors namely, Mr. Brian David Man Bun LI, Mr. Yu Lung CHING and Mr. Tony Chung Nin KAN.

* For identification purpose only