Hopewell : and St. James’ Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

Press Release

Hopewell Holdings Limited and St. James' Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

HH Social Club Volunteers Gave Unwavering Support for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Hong Kong, 26 July 2018 - Hopewell Holdings Limited ("Hopewell", "HHL"; SEHK: 54) and St. James' Settlement ("SJS") jointly organized the Tuen Ng Volunteer Programme for the eighth consecutive year, serving nearly 7,000 singleton elderly since its launch. Other than the Tuen Ng Volunteer Visit to Elderly, a new volunteer activity, Tuen Ng Movie Day was hosted this year, aiming to enrich our signature annual volunteer programme and raise the total number of beneficiaries to nearly 1,100.

On Saturday, 9 June 2018, around 30 HH Social Club volunteers and 90 singleton elderly participated in the Tuen Ng Movie Day hosted at The Metroplex, a cinema under Hopewell. The volunteers divided into groups to take care of the elderly. We distributed popcorn to the elderly in order to offer them an enjoyable experience of watching movie at the cinema. After watching movie, the volunteers and elderly enjoyed traditional "dim sum" lunch together to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival. The event provided them with an opportunity to meet friends and expand their social horizons.

On the following Saturday, 16 June 2018, around 70 HH Social Club volunteers, their families and friends participated in the Tuen Ng Volunteer Visit to Elderly. The volunteers gathered at the headquarters of SJS in the morning to prepare gift sets and attended the briefing conducted by the representative from SJS to learn the information of Hong Kong social services and benefits for the elderly and essential skills to communicate with singleton elderly. Then, they brought along the gift sets to visit around 90 households of singleton elderly residing in various districts of Hong Kong (Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan and Tsing Yi).

To extend our appreciation to volunteers, all participated volunteers received exquisite wooden pins and those volunteers who had continued to support for 5 years received tailor-made wooden pins. All wooden pins were made from upcycled wooden crates by SJS's members.

Hopewell Holdings Limited and St. James' Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing

to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

Page 1 of 4

Ms. Yvonne Lo, Senior Manager (Continuing Care Service) of St. James' Settlement, said, "We would like to convey our sincere gratitude to Hopewell, the HH Social Club volunteers, their families and friends for their continuous support over the past eight years. The new volunteer activity, Tuen Ng Movie Day, organized this year provided a fresh and delightful experience to the singleton elderly. For some elders, it has been more than 30 years since they last went to a cinema. This activity encouraged the singleton elderly to go out and expand their social network."

Mr. William Wong, Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, said, "We are happy to collaborate with SJS through the years to serve the communities in which we operate. We believe the volunteers are able to gain valuable life experience while spreading care and warmth to the singleton elderly. So, it is good for us to explore different types of volunteer activity to mobilize more staff to participate in volunteering services and reach more beneficiaries."

Hopewell Holdings Limited and St. James' Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing

to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

Page 2 of 4

Photo caption：

Photo 1 (Photo 1) Around 30 HH Social Club volunteers and 90 singleton elderly participated in the Tuen Ng Movie Day hosted at The Metroplex. Photo 2 (Photo 2) The HH Social Club volunteers and singleton elderly enjoyed lunch together to celebrate the Tuen Ng Festival after watching movie. Photo 3 (Photo 3) About 70 HH Social Club volunteers, their families and friends paid home visits to singleton elderly in different districts of Hong Kong.

Hopewell Holdings Limited and St. James' Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing

to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

Page 3 of 4

Photo 4 Photo 5 (Photo 4 & 5) Mr. William Wong (3rd from the right of Photo 4), Executive Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited, together with volunteers from HH Social Club, bringing festival cheer to singleton elderly in different districts of Hong Kong.

-- End - For further information, please contact: Ms. Karrer Huen Ms. Nikki Li Senior Corporate Communications Officer Service Manager, RSW Hopewell Holdings Limited Funeral Navigation Service Tel: (852) 2863 4308 St. James' Settlement Email：[email protected] Tel: (852) 2117 5839 Email: [email protected]

About Hopewell Holdings Limited's Corporate Sustainability Program

Hopewell Holdings Limited ("Hopewell"), the Hong Kong-based group, was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 1972. Hopewell is active in the fields of property development and investment, power, hotel & hospitality and other businesses. Hopewell believes promoting sustainability and achieving long-term business growth are equally important. It devotes substantial resources to promote sustainability through corporate governance, environmental protection, community investment and workplace practices and continue to enhance engagement with various stakeholders.

Hopewell Holdings Limited and St. James' Settlement Brought Seasonal Blessing

to Singleton Elderly at Tuen Ng Festival

Page 4 of 4