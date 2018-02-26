Horizon Oil : Half Year Results Webcast

26 February 2018
HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST
Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the 2018 half year financial results.
The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Brent Emmett, Horizon Oil Chief Executive Officer and Michael Sheridan, Horizon Oil Chief Financial Officer.
The briefing will cover information outlined in the Financial Results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2017.
To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:
http://webcast.openbriefing.com/4210/
