Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Horizon Oil Ltd    HZN   AU000000HZN8

HORIZON OIL LTD (HZN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 02/23
0.105 AUD   +5.00%
12:32aHORIZON OIL : Half Year Results Webcast
PU
01/11HORIZON OIL : Corporate Video
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : PNG Mining & Petroleum Conference presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Horizon Oil : Half Year Results Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:32am CET

26 February 2018

The Manager, Company Announcements ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Horizon Oil Limited ABN 51 009 799 455

Level 6, 134 William Street, Woolloomooloo NSW Australia 2011

Tel +61 2 9332 5000, Fax +61 2 9332 5050 www.horizonoil.com.au

HORIZON OIL LIMITED NOTICE OF WEBCAST

Horizon Oil advises that a shareholder briefing will be held on Tuesday, 27 February 2018 at 11.00am (AEST) in relation to the 2018 half year financial results.

The briefing will be in the form of a live audio webcast hosted by Brent Emmett, Horizon Oil Chief Executive Officer and Michael Sheridan, Horizon Oil Chief Financial Officer.

The briefing will cover information outlined in the Financial Results presentation for the half year ended 31 December 2017.

To register, please copy and paste the link below into your browser:

http://webcast.openbriefing.com/4210/

Yours faithfully

Kylie Quinlivan

Corporate Counsel and Assistant Company Secretary

For more information please contact:

Horizon Oil Limited

Brent Emmett Chief Executive OfficerMedia enquiries Gavan Collery ResourceComms Pty Ltd

T: +61 2 9332 5000 F: +61 2 9332 5050

E: [email protected]

M: +61 419 372 210

E: [email protected]

Level 6, 134 William St Woolloomooloo NSW 2011 horizonoil.com.au

Horizon Oil Limited published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 23:31:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HORIZON OIL LTD
12:32aHORIZON OIL : Half Year Results Webcast
PU
01/11HORIZON OIL : Corporate Video
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : PNG Mining & Petroleum Conference presentation
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : Corporate Overview Video
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : Investor Presentation November 2017
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : Increases Interest in Maari and Manaia Fields
AQ
2017HORIZON OIL : Increases Interest in Maari and Manaia Fields
AQ
2017HORIZON OIL : HZN increases interest in Maari and Manaia fields
PU
2017HORIZON OIL : 2017 annual report and notice of agm
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Horizon Oil Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Horizon Oil Limited (HZNFF) Presents At South East Asia Australia Offshore & .. 
Chart HORIZON OIL LTD
Duration : Period :
Horizon Oil Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | HZN | AU000000HZN8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HORIZON OIL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Brent D. Emmett Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
John Scott Humphrey Chairman
Michael Francis Sheridan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Gerrit Jan de Nys Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Murry Stock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZON OIL LTD7.53%102
CNOOC LTD2.85%65 042
CONOCOPHILLIPS0.04%64 259
EOG RESOURCES-0.76%61 181
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-7.79%51 432
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.73%38 766
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.