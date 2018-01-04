Log in
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC (HZM)
Report
4.61 GBp   -2.95%
HORIZONTE MINER : Change of Registered Office
2017 HORIZONTE MINER : PDMR Dealing
2017 HORIZONTE MINER : Director Dealings 2
Horizonte Minerals Plc: Change of Registered Office

01/04/2018

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2018) - Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) ("Horizonte" or the "Company") the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces that the Company's registered office address has changed to Rex House, 4 - 12 Regent Street, London, SW1Y 4RG.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil, which wholly owns the advanced Araguaia nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil. The Company is developing Araguaia as the next major nickel mine in Brazil, with targeted production by 2021. The Project has good infrastructure in place including rail, road, water and power. Horizonte has a strong shareholder structure including Teck Resources Limited 17.9%, Richard Griffiths 10.9%, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 10.4%, Hargreave Hale 8.6%, JP Morgan 8.4%, and Glencore 6.4%.


© Marketwired 2018
Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -3,40 M
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 0
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capitalization 65,2 M
Technical analysis trends HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,09  GBP
Spread / Average Target 98%
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy John Martin Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jonathan Hall Non-Executive Chairman
Simon James Retter Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Allan Michael Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Alexander Nicholas Christopher Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HORIZONTE MINERALS PLC-5.94%88
BHP BILLITON PLC1.44%120 200
BHP BILLITON LIMITED0.37%119 965
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.14%98 436
RIO TINTO1.13%98 048
ANGLO AMERICAN2.94%30 193
