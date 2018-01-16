Hormel Foods Corporation : First Quarter Earnings Release and CAGNY Conference Webcast

Log in
01/16/2018 | 06:50pm CET

AUSTIN, Minn., Jan. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) announced today that it will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer and Jim Sheehan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's first quarter results at 4:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 22, 2018, during their presentation at the 2018 CAGNY Conference.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 22, 2018

4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET)


WEBCAST:

To listen to a live Webcast of the presentation, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.


AUDIO
REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast.

Hormel Foods corporate logo

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.
Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the ninth year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ - focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Nathan Annis

Wendy Watkins

(507) 437-5248

(507) 437-5355

[email protected]

[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-cagny-conference-webcast-300583319.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
