News Summary

Hormel Foods Corporation : Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

07/30/2018 | 10:48pm CEST

AUSTIN, Minn., July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) invites you to participate in a conference call with Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer, and Jim Sheehan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results. The company will issue its earnings press release before the markets open on Thursday, August 23, 2018, and will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). 

WHEN:

Thursday, August 23, 2018

8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET)

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, go to the company's website, http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, and you will find a link to the webcast.

PHONE:

Dial toll-free 888-220-8451 at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

From outside the United States, call 323-794-2588.  Please note: all dial-in participants should quote the conference ID of 8905023 to access the call.

If you have difficulty accessing the call, please contact:

PGI

Reservations Line

(888) 563-4743

AUDIO REPLAY:

To listen to a replay of the conference call, go to the company's website http://www.hormelfoods.com, click on Investors, then click on News & Events and you will find a link to the webcast. 

About Hormel Foods – Inspired People. Inspired Food.

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenues across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly Guacamole®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" by Corporate Responsibility Magazine for the 10th year in a row, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. In 2016, the company celebrated its 125th anniversary and announced its new vision for the future — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — focusing on its legacy of innovation. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Nathan Annis  

Wendy Watkins  

(507) 437-5248  

(507) 434-6352  

[email protected]  

[email protected]  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-corporation-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-300688724.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
