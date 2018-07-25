Log in
Hosa International : Announcements and Notices - Change of Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong

07/25/2018 | 12:39pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HOSA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED खӍ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 02200)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hosa International Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been changed to Room 1901, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong with effect from 25 July 2018.

By order of the Board Hosa International Limited

Shi Hongliu Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 July 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Shi Hongliu, Mr. Shi Hongyan, Mr. Shi Zhixiong and Mr. Lui Wai Ming, and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Yau Chi Ming, Mr. Yao Ge and Mr. He Wenyi.

Disclaimer

Hosa International Limited published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 10:38:11 UTC
