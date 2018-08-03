Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30, 2018.
08/03/2018 | 09:41am CEST
FINANCIAL RELEASE
FROM APRIL 1,2018
TO JUNE 30,2018
HOSIDEN CORPORATION
August.3,2018
1. Consolidated Results For The Three Months Ended June.30, 2018 (1)Consolidated Operating Results(Three months ended June.30 ,2018)
Percentages indicate year - on - year changes
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Three months ended June.30,2018 Three months ended June.30,2017
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
2,277
-
Millions of yen
%
1,853
-
Net Income Per Share
Diluted Net Income Per Share
Three months ended June.30,2018 Three months ended June.30,2017
Yen 57.81 31.17
Yen 54.02
-
(2)Consolidated Financial Position(As of June.30,2018 and as of March.31,2018)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity Ratio
As of June.30,2018 As of March.31,2018
Millions of yen 159,413 138,192
Millions of yen 88,928 86,992
% 55.8 63.0
2.Dividends(Years ended March.31,2018 and the year ending March.31,2019)
Dividends per Share(Yen)
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Year-end
Annual
2018 2019
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
- -
5.00
-
15.00
20.00
2019(Projected)
10.00
-
10.00
20.00
3.Consolidated Forecasts for the six months ending September.30,2018 and the year ending March.31,2019
Percentages indicate year - on - year changes
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net Income Per Share
Six months ending September.30,2018 Year ending March.31,2019
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
4,400 (25.7) 10,000 (23.3)
Millions of yen
%
4,400 (34.0) 10,000 (5.2)
Millions of yen
%
3,300 (43.2) 7,500 (26.7)
Yen 55.50 126.14
-2-
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
ACCOUNT ITEMS
As of March.31,2018
As of June.30,2018
Current assets
1. Cash and deposits
2. Notes receivable and accounts receivable-trade
3. Short-term investment securities
4. Inventories
5. Other current assets
6. Allowance for doubtful receivables Total of current assets
Fixed assets
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Investments and other assets
1. Investment securities
2. Other investments
Allowance for doubtful receivables Total of investments and other assets Total of fixed assets
45,087 30,494 8,100 28,869
48,902
34,108
7,502
43,414
4,347
(24)
4,751
(25)
117,279
13,998 339
5,170
138,252
14,183 323
5,235 1,829
(410)
1,758
(353)
6,575
6,654
20,913
21,161
Total assets
138,192
159,413
LIABILITIES
ACCOUNT ITEMS
As of March.31,2018
As of June.30,2018
Current liabilities
24,390 5,064 1,320
43,879 4,838 937 4,236
4,607
35,383 10,137 4,481
53,891 10,132 4,530 1,930
1,197
15,816
16,592
Total liabilities
51,199
70,484
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Owner's equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1. Unrealized gains on other securities
2. Foreign currency translation adjustments
3. Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
Total of accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)
13,660 19,596 60,658 (7,750)
13,660 19,596 63,203 (7,750)
86,165 2,298 (1,703)
233
88,710 2,550 (2,538)
206
827
218
Total shareholders' equity
86,992
88,928
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
138,192
159,413
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
ACCOUNT ITEMS
Three months ended
June.30,2017
Three months ended
June.30,2018
Net sales Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating income
Non-operating income
1. Interest income
2. Dividends received
3. Exchange gain
4. Other
Non-operating expenses
1. Interest expenses
2. Other
Ordinary income Extraordinary income
Extraordinary loss
1. Loss on disposal and sales of fixed assets Income before income taxes
Income taxes
1. Current income taxes
2. Deferred income taxes
Net income
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent
55,988 51,098
61,609 56,623
4,890
4,985
2,675
2,744
2,215
2,241
106
2,252
12 39 38 15
25 44 2,170 10
(44)
(35)
(42) (1)
(29) (6)
2,277
4,458
2
240
2 -
- 240
(0)
(0)
(0)
(0)
2,280 426
4,699 1,261
342 84
626 635
1,853
3,437
-
-
1,853
3,437
