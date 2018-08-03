Log in
HOSIDEN CORPORATION (6804)
Hosiden : Financial Results for the three months ended June.30, 2018.

08/03/2018

FINANCIAL RELEASE

FROM APRIL 1,2018

TO JUNE 30,2018

HOSIDEN CORPORATION

August.3,2018

1. Consolidated Results For The Three Months Ended June.30, 2018 (1)Consolidated Operating Results(Three months ended June.30 ,2018)

Percentages indicate year - on - year changes

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended June.30,2018 Three months ended June.30,2017

Millions of yen

%

  • 61,609 10.0

  • 55,988 99.8

Millions of yen

%

  • 2,241 1.2

  • 2,215 -

Millions of yen

%

  • 4,458 95.8

2,277

-

Millions of yen

%

  • 3,437 85.5

1,853

-

Net Income Per Share

Diluted Net Income Per Share

Three months ended June.30,2018 Three months ended June.30,2017

Yen 57.81 31.17

Yen 54.02

-

(2)Consolidated Financial Position(As of June.30,2018 and as of March.31,2018)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity Ratio

As of June.30,2018 As of March.31,2018

Millions of yen 159,413 138,192

Millions of yen 88,928 86,992

% 55.8 63.0

2.Dividends(Years ended March.31,2018 and the year ending March.31,2019)

Dividends per Share(Yen)

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

Year-end

Annual

2018 2019

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

- -

5.00

-

15.00

20.00

2019(Projected)

10.00

-

10.00

20.00

3.Consolidated Forecasts for the six months ending September.30,2018 and the year ending March.31,2019

Percentages indicate year - on - year changes

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net Income Per Share

Six months ending September.30,2018 Year ending March.31,2019

Millions of yen

%

  • 147,000 4.3

  • 310,000 3.5

Millions of yen

%

4,400 (25.7) 10,000 (23.3)

Millions of yen

%

4,400 (34.0) 10,000 (5.2)

Millions of yen

%

3,300 (43.2) 7,500 (26.7)

Yen 55.50 126.14

-2-

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

ACCOUNT ITEMS

As of March.31,2018

As of June.30,2018

Current assets

  • 1. Cash and deposits

  • 2. Notes receivable and accounts receivable-trade

  • 3. Short-term investment securities

  • 4. Inventories

  • 5. Other current assets

  • 6. Allowance for doubtful receivables Total of current assets

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Investments and other assets

  • 1. Investment securities

  • 2. Other investments

Allowance for doubtful receivables Total of investments and other assets Total of fixed assets

45,087 30,494 8,100 28,869

48,902

34,108

7,502

43,414

4,347

(24)

4,751

(25)

117,279

13,998 339

5,170

138,252

14,183 323

5,235 1,829

(410)

1,758

(353)

6,575

6,654

20,913

21,161

Total assets

138,192

159,413

LIABILITIES

ACCOUNT ITEMS

As of March.31,2018

As of June.30,2018

Current liabilities

  • 1. Notes payable and accounts payable-trade

  • 2. Short-term debt

  • 3. Income tax payable

  • 4. Other current liabilities Total of current liabilities Long-term liabilities

  • 1. Convertible bond-type bonds with subscription rights to shares

  • 2. Retirement allowance

  • 3. Other long-term liabilities Total of long-term liabilities

24,390 5,064 1,320

43,879 4,838 937 4,236

4,607

35,383 10,137 4,481

53,891 10,132 4,530 1,930

1,197

15,816

16,592

Total liabilities

51,199

70,484

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Owner's equity

  • 1. Common stock

  • 2. Additional paid-in capital

  • 3. Retained earnings

  • 4. Treasury stock

    Total of owner's equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

  • 1. Unrealized gains on other securities

  • 2. Foreign currency translation adjustments

  • 3. Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

Total of accumulated other comprehensive income(loss)

13,660 19,596 60,658 (7,750)

13,660 19,596 63,203 (7,750)

86,165 2,298 (1,703)

233

88,710 2,550 (2,538)

206

827

218

Total shareholders' equity

86,992

88,928

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

138,192

159,413

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

ACCOUNT ITEMS

Three months ended

June.30,2017

Three months ended

June.30,2018

Net sales Cost of sales

Gross profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating income

Non-operating income

  • 1. Interest income

  • 2. Dividends received

  • 3. Exchange gain

  • 4. Other

Non-operating expenses

  • 1. Interest expenses

  • 2. Other

Ordinary income Extraordinary income

  • 1. Gains on sales of fixed assets

  • 2. Gains on liquidation of subsidiaries

Extraordinary loss

1. Loss on disposal and sales of fixed assets Income before income taxes

Income taxes

  • 1. Current income taxes

  • 2. Deferred income taxes

Net income

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent

55,988 51,098

61,609 56,623

4,890

4,985

2,675

2,744

2,215

2,241

106

2,252

12 39 38 15

25 44 2,170 10

(44)

(35)

(42) (1)

(29) (6)

2,277

4,458

2

240

2 -

- 240

(0)

(0)

(0)

(0)

2,280 426

4,699 1,261

342 84

626 635

1,853

3,437

-

-

1,853

3,437

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hosiden Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 07:40:01 UTC
