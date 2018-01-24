Log in
HOSTELWORLD GROUP (HSW)
Report
360.5 GBp   -0.55%
Hostelworld : Pre-Close Trading Update

01/24/2018 | 08:14am CET

Hostelworld Group plc
('Hostelworld' or the 'Group')

Pre-Close Trading Update

Hostelworld, the world's leading hostel-focused online booking platform, today issues a pre-close trading update ahead of its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2017 which will be announced on 10 April 2018.

Results for the full year to 31 December 2017 are in line with the Board's expectations.

The Group has delivered 6% overall bookings growth for the year. Bookings growth in the second half was, as anticipated more modest, up 1% on H2 2016. Bookings on its flagship Hostelworld brand increased by 13%, with growth in H2 2017 of 6%. Gross average booking value for 2017 was €11.5, flat on the prior year and up 2% on a constant currency basis.

Hostelworld continues to make good progress in its mobile business, with mobile (including tablet) now representing over 54% of Group bookings for the year (2016: 47%).

The Group's business model continued to generate excellent free cash flow resulting in a strong balance sheet at the year end. The Board looks forward to announcing the full year final dividend in April, in accordance with the policy stated at the time of the Group's IPO.

Feargal Mooney, Chief Executive of Hostelworld,commented:

'We are pleased with the performance of the business in 2017. During the second half of the year we delivered an efficient booking mix with marketing costs for the full year marginally lower than our previously guided range. We continue to execute well on our strategy and this positions the Group well to make further progress in 2018.'

ends

For further information please contact:

Hostelworld Group plc
Feargal Mooney, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +353 (0) 1 498 0700

Weber Shandwick
Nick Oborne
Tom Jenkins

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7067 0000

Hostelworld Group plc published this content on 24 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2018 07:14:05 UTC.

Financials ( GBP)
Sales 2017 78,4 M
EBIT 2017 19,9 M
Net income 2017 7,87 M
Finance 2017 11,5 M
Yield 2017 3,87%
P/E ratio 2017 30,35
P/E ratio 2018 30,14
EV / Sales 2017 4,25x
EV / Sales 2018 3,88x
Capitalization 345 M
Managers
NameTitle
Feargal Mooney Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Cawley Chairman
John ODonnell Chief Technology Officer
Andrew McCue Senior Independent Director
Carl Gordon Shepherd Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOSTELWORLD GROUP-5.35%485
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD15.60%559 134
NASPERS LIMITED6.96%134 401
NETFLIX14.85%98 481
WEIBO CORP (ADR)25.93%28 670
COSTAR GROUP INC14.90%12 360
