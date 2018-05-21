Hostess Brands, Inc. : to Present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Conference

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company” or “Hostess”), a leading manufacturer and marketer in the United States of sweet baked goods, including Hostess®, Twinkies®, Ding Dongs®, Ho Hos®, Donettes® and a variety of other new and classic treats, today announced that Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tom Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fire-side chat at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Consumer & Retail Conference.

The fire-side chat will be on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 2:40 p.m. ET and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com and will be archived online for 90 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

The Company is one of the leading packaged food companies focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in the United States. The brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess® CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats including Ding Dongs®, Ho Hos®, Donettes®, SweetShop™ and Fruit Pies, in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180521005423/en/