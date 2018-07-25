Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co    HMHC

HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO (HMHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Acquires #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Veronica Roth’s First Book for Adults

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

New York - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) announced today that it has acquired bestselling author of the Divergent series Veronica Roth's first novel for adults in a two-book deal. The novel, The Chosen One (on-sale: Spring 2020), tells the story of five friends who saved the world when they were teenagers, but now, as celebrity adults, must face even greater demons - and reconsider what it means to be a hero by destiny or by choice. Joanna Volpe of New Leaf Literary & Media brokered the deal at auction.

'I'm thrilled to acquire Veronica's first book for adults,' says John Joseph Adams, who will publish Roth's book with his imprint at HMH. 'I love that she has created a world that bridges the gap between YA and Adult - in a way that should appeal to both her current fans and to many new readers as well.'

'I'm excited to work with HMH on this new novel, and particularly with John, who has such a deep appreciation for and breadth of knowledge about adult and children's books alike,' says Veronica Roth. 'My books for young people tackle what it's like to take on adult burdens for the first time, but The Chosen One is about what comes after that -what a person does, and who they become, when they've spent their life preparing for something that's already been accomplished. I love writing for young people and intend to keep doing it, but these are new questions for me to explore in my writing, a new avenue.'

About Veronica Roth

Veronica Roth is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Carve the Mark and The Divergent Series. Her short stories and essays have appeared in Summer Days and Summer Nights, Shards and Ashes, Three Sides of a Heart, and Cosmo magazine. Her books have been translated into 46 languages, with almost 40 million copies in circulation worldwide, and her first series was adapted into three major motion pictures released by Lionsgate. Her short story 'Inertia' is currently in development at Fox with Temple Hill Entertainment producing and Jack Thorne (The Cursed Child; Wonder) writing the screenplay. Veronica grew up in a suburb of Chicago and now lives in the city proper with her husband and dog. You can find out more about her on her website.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Trade Publishing

For nearly two centuries, HMH Trade Publishing has published some of the world's most renowned novels, nonfiction, children's books, and reference works. As part of a leading global learning company, it is uniquely positioned to offer educational and entertaining content for all audiences. Its distinguished author list includes ten Nobel Prize winners, forty-eight Pulitzer Prize winners, fifteen National Book Award winners, and more than one hundred Caldecott, Newbery, Printz, and Sibert Medal and Honor recipients. HMH publishes such distinguished authors as Philip Roth, Temple Grandin, Tim O'Brien, and Amos Oz, and a celebrated roster of children's authors and illustrators including Kwame Alexander, Lois Lowry, and Chris Van Allsburg. HMH is also home to The Best American series®; The Whole30®, Weber Grill, Betty Crocker®, Better Homes and Gardens®, How to Cook Everything®, and other leading lifestyle properties; the Peterson Field Guides®; CliffsNotes™; books by J.R.R. Tolkien; and many iconic children's books and characters, including Curious George®, The Little Prince, and The Polar Express. HMH Productions, its newly launched division, develops and produces media and licensed products related to brands such as Carmen Sandiego and Oregon Trail.

Contact:
Lori Glazer
SVP, Executive Director of Publicity
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
(212)420-5840
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:38:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT
06:39pHOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Acquires #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Veroni..
PU
07/23HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Literacy Leaders Irene C. Fountas and Gay Su Pinnell..
PR
07/20HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Heinemann Marks Fifth Year of Fellowship Initiative ..
AQ
07/12HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Heinemann Marks Fifth Year of Fellowship Initiative ..
PR
07/12HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter ..
PR
07/11HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : QUESTION AND ANSWER Dartmouth author on getting 'cut..
AQ
07/06HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Advocates for Commercial-Free Schools Cheer as Chann..
AQ
06/28HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Issues Statement Regarding Channel One News
AQ
06/27HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT : Statement from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Regarding C..
PU
06/25HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT UNVEILS IN : Next Generation Core Solutions that Empow..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/14HMH Holdings (HMHC) Presents At Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference -.. 
05/03Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/03HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/03HMH Holdings misses by $0.01, beats on revenue 
05/02Notable earnings before Thursday?s open 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 400 M
EBIT 2018 -53,2 M
Net income 2018 -108 M
Debt 2018 556 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 895 M
Chart HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO
Duration : Period :
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Lynch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence K. Fish Chairman
Kristen Duffy Lavelle SVP-Global Operations & Customer Experience
Joseph P. Abbott Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Trish Torizzo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO-22.58%895
S&P GLOBAL INC25.81%53 494
RELX-1.87%46 241
RELX N.V.-1.10%46 215
MOODY'S CORPORATION25.76%35 716
THOMSON REUTERS CORP1.44%29 739
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.