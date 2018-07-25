Houghton Mifflin Harcourt : Acquires #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Veronica Roth’s First Book for Adults

New York - Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) announced today that it has acquired bestselling author of the Divergent series Veronica Roth's first novel for adults in a two-book deal. The novel, The Chosen One (on-sale: Spring 2020), tells the story of five friends who saved the world when they were teenagers, but now, as celebrity adults, must face even greater demons - and reconsider what it means to be a hero by destiny or by choice. Joanna Volpe of New Leaf Literary & Media brokered the deal at auction.



'I'm thrilled to acquire Veronica's first book for adults,' says John Joseph Adams, who will publish Roth's book with his imprint at HMH. 'I love that she has created a world that bridges the gap between YA and Adult - in a way that should appeal to both her current fans and to many new readers as well.'

'I'm excited to work with HMH on this new novel, and particularly with John, who has such a deep appreciation for and breadth of knowledge about adult and children's books alike,' says Veronica Roth. 'My books for young people tackle what it's like to take on adult burdens for the first time, but The Chosen One is about what comes after that -what a person does, and who they become, when they've spent their life preparing for something that's already been accomplished. I love writing for young people and intend to keep doing it, but these are new questions for me to explore in my writing, a new avenue.'

About Veronica Roth

Veronica Roth is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of Carve the Mark and The Divergent Series. Her short stories and essays have appeared in Summer Days and Summer Nights, Shards and Ashes, Three Sides of a Heart, and Cosmo magazine. Her books have been translated into 46 languages, with almost 40 million copies in circulation worldwide, and her first series was adapted into three major motion pictures released by Lionsgate. Her short story 'Inertia' is currently in development at Fox with Temple Hill Entertainment producing and Jack Thorne (The Cursed Child; Wonder) writing the screenplay. Veronica grew up in a suburb of Chicago and now lives in the city proper with her husband and dog. You can find out more about her on her website.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Trade Publishing

For nearly two centuries, HMH Trade Publishing has published some of the world's most renowned novels, nonfiction, children's books, and reference works. As part of a leading global learning company, it is uniquely positioned to offer educational and entertaining content for all audiences. Its distinguished author list includes ten Nobel Prize winners, forty-eight Pulitzer Prize winners, fifteen National Book Award winners, and more than one hundred Caldecott, Newbery, Printz, and Sibert Medal and Honor recipients. HMH publishes such distinguished authors as Philip Roth, Temple Grandin, Tim O'Brien, and Amos Oz, and a celebrated roster of children's authors and illustrators including Kwame Alexander, Lois Lowry, and Chris Van Allsburg. HMH is also home to The Best American series®; The Whole30®, Weber Grill, Betty Crocker®, Better Homes and Gardens®, How to Cook Everything®, and other leading lifestyle properties; the Peterson Field Guides®; CliffsNotes™; books by J.R.R. Tolkien; and many iconic children's books and characters, including Curious George®, The Little Prince, and The Polar Express. HMH Productions, its newly launched division, develops and produces media and licensed products related to brands such as Carmen Sandiego and Oregon Trail.

