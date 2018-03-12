Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Houlihan Lokey Inc    HLI

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC (HLI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Houlihan Lokey : Announces Primary Offering of Class A Common Stock to Fund Repurchase of Class B Common Stock and Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 10:23pm CET

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI) (“Houlihan Lokey” or the “Company”), the global investment bank, today announced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, consisting of 2,000,000 shares offered by the Company and 2,000,000 shares offered by certain of the Company’s current and former employees and members of management (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”).

Houlihan Lokey intends to use the net proceeds that it receives from this offering, after deducting estimated underwriting discounts and commissions, but before estimated offering expenses, to acquire in April 2018 a number of shares of its outstanding Class B common stock equal to the number of shares of Class A common stock sold by the Company in the offering from an affiliate of ORIX USA Corporation at a price per share equal to the price per share at which the Class A common stock is sold in the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Houlihan Lokey will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of Class A common stock by the Selling Stockholders in this offering.

Morgan Stanley is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm's commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, according to Thomson Reuters.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. For a further description of such factors, you should read the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
10:23pHOULIHAN LOKEY : Announces Primary Offering of Class A Common Stock to Fund Repu..
BU
03/01HOULIHAN LOKEY : Expands Capital Markets Capabilities in Europe
BU
02/07HOULIHAN LOKEY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/07HOULIHAN LOKEY INC : Free Post Earnings Research Report: Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 Rev..
AC
02/05HOULIHAN LOKEY : Expands Financial Restructuring Business in Asia-Pacific Region..
BU
01/31HOULIHAN LOKEY : Seasoned Restructuring Veteran Joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney
BU
01/30HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
01/29HOULIHAN LOKEY : posts 3Q profit
AQ
01/29HOULIHAN LOKEY : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/29HOULIHAN LOKEY INC : Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/28Houlihan Lokey goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
02/19BY THE NUMBERS : Cheap Stocks With Solid Fundamentals 
01/29Houlihan Lokey's (HLI) CEO Scott Beiser on Fiscal Q3 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
01/29Houlihan Lokey beats by $0.08, beats on revenue 
01/28Notable earnings after Monday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 955 M
EBIT 2018 236 M
Net income 2018 157 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 18,48
P/E ratio 2019 18,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,14x
Capitalization 3 173 M
Chart HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
Duration : Period :
Houlihan Lokey Inc Technical Analysis Chart | HLI | US4415931009 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Lee Beiser Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Abraham Preiser Co-President & Director
Scott J. Adelson Co-President & Director
Irwin N. Gold Executive Chairman
J. Lindsey Alley Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC6.03%3 050
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP.22.41%35 512
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD1.04%30 133
HAITONG SECURITIES COMPANY-4.35%20 611
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES CO.-1.64%9 000
INDUSTRIAL SECURITIES CO.-4.81%7 333
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.