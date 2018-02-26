Log in
Howard Hughes Corporatio : ® Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

02/26/2018 | 01:12am CET

HHC to Host Earnings Call on February 27, 2018

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 16, 2018-- The Howard Hughes Corporation ® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it will release 2017 fourth quarter earnings on Monday, February 26, 2018 after the market closes and will hold its fourth quarter conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:00 am Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Company's website prior to the conference call in the Investor section.

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's fourth quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-877-885-0477 within Canada, and 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 8237363 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website (www.howardhughes.com).

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through April 27, 2018 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 10112367.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned communities, as well operating properties and development opportunities including: The Seaport District NYC in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005616/en/

Source: The Howard Hughes Corporation

The Howard Hughes Corporation
Media Contact
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
VP, Corporate Communications and Public Relations
[email protected]
or
Investor Relations
David R. O'Reilly, 214-741-7744
Chief Financial Officer
david.o'[email protected]

The Howard Hughes Corporation published this content on 27 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2018 00:11:06 UTC.

