Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  HOYA CORPORATION    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION (7741)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 05:44am CET

January 15, 2018

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the

Share Repurchase Plan

(Based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on December 8, 2017 has been terminated as of January 12, 2018.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1) Class of shares

Common stock

(2) Number of shares repurchased

1,691,900

(3) Total repurchases amount

9,688,851,200yen

(4) Period of share repurchases

January 4, 2018 to January 12, 2018

(5) Method of repurchases

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 8, 2017.

(1) Class of shares

Common stock

(2) Number of own shares repurchased

5.6 million shares (maximum)

1.46% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3) Amount to be paid for repurchase

30 billion yen (maximum)

(4) Period of share repurchase

December 11, 2017 to March 9, 2018

(5) Method of repurchase:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until January 12, 2018, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

  • 1. Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:

    5,291,100shares (1.39% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)

  • 2. Total accumulative repurchase amount:29,999,814,500 yen

Hoya Corporation published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 04:44:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOYA CORPORATION
05:44a HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of t..
01/12 HOYA : W-- Pentax Scopes Lease and Service
2017 HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
2017 Toshiba, Western Digital aiming to settle chip dispute next week - sources
2017 TOSHIBA, WESTERN DIGITAL AIMING TO S : sources
2017 HOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
2017 HOYA : Repair of EG-2990i videofibrogastroscope manufactured by Hoya Corporation
2017 HOYA : Repair of EG-2990i videofibrogastroscope manufactured by Hoya Corporation
2017 HOYA : Summary of financial results meeting for the 2nd quarter
2017 HOYA : Reports Second Quarter Results
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Hoya reports Q3 results
2017 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Toshiba Signs Off On Chip Unit Sale
2017 Toshiba signs $18B deal to sell chip unit
2017 Lack Of Takeovers Sees Medtech Hiring Staff Again
2017 Hoya reports Q1 results
Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 533 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 103 B
Finance 2018 273 B
Yield 2018 1,40%
P/E ratio 2018 20,82
P/E ratio 2019 19,29
EV / Sales 2018 3,53x
EV / Sales 2019 3,32x
Capitalization 2 157 B
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HOYA CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | 7741 | JP3837800006 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6 321  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda COO, CTO, Executive Officer & Head-Information
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer & IR Contact
Itaru Koeda Independent Outside Director
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION-2.60%19 426
MEDTRONIC PLC6.17%115 656
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL5.91%37 234
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS1.34%24 760
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY13.83%20 278
TERUMO CORP2.42%18 845
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.