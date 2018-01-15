HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan

January 15, 2018

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the

Share Repurchase Plan

(Based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on December 8, 2017 has been terminated as of January 12, 2018.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of shares repurchased 1,691,900 (3) Total repurchases amount 9,688,851,200yen (4) Period of share repurchases January 4, 2018 to January 12, 2018 (5) Method of repurchases Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on December 8, 2017.

(1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of own shares repurchased 5.6 million shares (maximum) （1.46% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock） (3) Amount to be paid for repurchase 30 billion yen (maximum) (4) Period of share repurchase December 11, 2017 to March 9, 2018 (5) Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until January 12, 2018, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above: