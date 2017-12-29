HPQ Silicon Resources : Senior Management and One Director Increases Their Holding in Silicon by 2,587,000 Million Shares Through Warrant Exercises

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec 29, 2017) - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ) (TSX VENTURE:HPQ)(FRANKFURT:UGE)(OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to announce that between October 1 and December 29 2017, $ 441,000 was raised through warrant exercises that included the 6,125,000 warrant expiring on December 29, 2017. Specifically HPQ Chairman and CEO increase his holding in HPQ by 1,100,000 shares, HPQ President and COO by 687,000 shares, HPQ CFO by 100,000 shares and one director by 700,000 shares.

Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated:

"Our decision to invest significant funds into HPQ demonstrates our belief in the potential of the innovative metallurgical production of Solar Silicon using PUREVAP™. The addition of Apollon's expertise to the knowledge of Pyrogenesis will take our development efforts of the GEN 2 PUREVAP™ and Pilot Plant to the forefront of innovative development in the solar industry."

Options distribution

The Corporation has granted 3,500,000 stock options to Members of Board, Officers and to a consultant of the Corporation. The stock options are exercisable for a period ending December 29, 2022, at an exercise price of $0.12 per share.

The options have been granted under and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative metallurgical PUREVAP™ "Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)" process (patent pending), which will permit it to produce in one step SoG Si. The start of the pilot plant that will validate the commercial potential of the process is planned for 2018.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shares outstanding: 191,979,173