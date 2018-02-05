Hrvatski Telekom dd : Treasury Share Buyback Programme - Notification on acquisition of shares

Pursuant to Article 430 of the Capital Market Act, Hrvatski Telekom d.d. ('HT d.d.' or 'the Company') hereby notifies that the investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisitions of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE), in line with the Treasury Share Buyback Programme.

On 1 February 2018, 268 shares, identification code HT, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 166.5000 per share, representing 0.000327 % of the Company's issued share capital.

On 2 February 2018, 663 shares, identification code HT, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 166.2738 per share, representing 0.000810 % of the Company's issued share capital.

Following these acquisitions, HT d.d. holds in total 281,981 treasury shares 1, representing 0.344347 % of the Company's issued share capital. Share capital amounts to HRK 9,822,853,500.00, and is divided into 81,888,535 shares without nominal value.

Above stated treasury share buyback was executed in accordance with the decision of the General Assembly as of 21 April 2016, on granting authority to the Management Board of HT d.d. to acquire Company's (treasury) shares on behalf of the Company. In the process of acquiring and managing of Company's shares the Management Board is empowered not to comply with the provisions of Article 211 and Article 308 paragraph 2 and 4 of the Companies Act. The Management Board of the Company is authorized to act in accordance with the Article 352 paragraph 3 item 3 of the Companies Act and withdraw the shares without nominal value without the share capital of the Company being decreased, in which case the remaining shares' participation in the share capital is increased, and the Management Board is authorized to align the information on the number of shares in the Articles of Association of the Company.

1 Prior to launching the Treasury Share Buyback Programme, HT owned 2,966 treasury shares of which, in December 2017, 500 treasury shares were transferred to the custodian account of former President of the Management Board of HT, with the purpose of fulfilment of Company obligations arising from the long-term incentive plan for senior management.