HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD (HT)

HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD (HT)
News 
News

Hrvatski Telekom dd : is the first in Croatia to enable calls via Wi-Fi

07/24/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

24.7.2018

  • The VoWiFi service includes the technology that allows the user to communicate with voice over any Wi-Fi access point that the user is registered on
  • Calling will now be enabled also via available Wi-Fi networks in cases of inaccessibility or congestion of the mobile network
  • The service is available at no extra charge, and the prerequisite for its use is the device that supports the service and the corresponding software version

Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi), the new service of Hrvatski Telekom is an upgrade of the last year's VoLTE service. This is the technology that allows the user to communicate with voice over any Wi-Fi access point that the user is registered on without entering an additional user name and password. To use the Voice over Wi-Fi service, one does not have to install additional applications or register, it is sufficient to connect onto the available Wi-Fi network, but the user must have an active VoLTE service.

Calls will now also be enabled through available Wi-Fi networks in cases of inaccessibility of the mobile network, e.g. in garages, cellars or shopping centers. In all these situations, the user will be able to talk using the available Wi-Fi network. The device will switch the user if the device is connected to an available Wi-Fi network in situations where the mobile network is unavailable or congested. This concept is valid for calls in Croatia, and during the promotional period until July 16, 2019 also abroad.

The activation and use of voice service via Wi-Fi is at no extra charge, and the prerequisite for its use is the device that supports the service and the corresponding software version. The first devices offered by Hrvatski Telekom with VoWiFi support are Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, while devices by other manufacturers will soon be available. The use of voice services via VoWiFi will not additionally use data traffic from the customer's mobile tariff and will be charged as all other calls according to the used tariff model.

The service is commercially available from July 16, 2018, and more information is available at www.hrvatskitelekom.hr , by calling customer support at 0800 9000 or visiting a T point of sale.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 24 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2018 12:47:14 UTC
Financials (HRK)
Sales 2018 7 725 M
EBIT 2018 1 112 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 3 202 M
Yield 2018 4,01%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,17x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 12 251 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 165  HRK
Spread / Average Target 10%
Managers
NameTitle
Davor Tomakovic President-Management Board & CEO
Jonathan Talbot Chairman
Daniel Daub Chief Financial Officer
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Ivica Mietic Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM DD1 942
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.12%209 157
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-5.55%95 922
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.43%76 460
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%46 672
TELEFONICA-9.12%44 912
