HSBC : Appointment of Deputy Group Chairman (1-page PDF 69KB)

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

6 AUGUST 2018

APPOINTMENT OF DEPUTY GROUP CHAIRMAN

HSBC Holdings plc today announces that Jonathan Symonds has been appointed as Deputy Group Chairman. He will take up this new role today and will stand down as Chairman of its subsidiary, HSBC Bank plc. Jonathan will continue as the Senior Independent Director, Chairman of the Group Audit Committee and a member of the Group Risk and the Nomination & Corporate Governance committees of HSBC Holdings plc.

