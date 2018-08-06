Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  HSBC Holdings    HSBA   GB0005405286

HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HSBC : Appoints Jonathan Symonds Deputy Group Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 08:32am CEST

By Ian Walker

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.LN) said Monday that it has appointed Jonathan Symonds as deputy chairman with immediate effect, and that he will stand down as chairman of its subsidiary HSBC Bank PLC, but continue as a senior independent director.

Earlier Monday, HSBC reported a 2.4% rise in first-half net profit thanks to fees from money-management services, particularly in Hong Kong.

The U.K. lender said net profit for the six months ended in June increased to $7.17 billion from $7.00 billion. Profit before tax rose 4.6% to $10.71 billion.

Revenue rose 4.3% to $27.29 billion from $26.2 billion on higher margins on deposits and balance growth as well as favorable currency effects, the bank said.

Kenan Machado contributed to this article.

Write to Ian Walker at [email protected]; @IanWalk40289749

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HSBC HOLDINGS
09:08aHSBC : German factory orders slump as trade war intensifies – business liv..
AQ
08:39aHANG SENG : HSBC posts small rise in first-half profit, as expenses, U.S. settle..
RE
08:34aHANG SENG : HSBC posts small rise in first-half profit, as expenses, U.S. settle..
RE
08:32aHSBC : Appoints Jonathan Symonds Deputy Group Chairman
DJ
08:24aHSI opens up 209 pts at 27,885; H-share up 51 pts to 10,745
AQ
08:19aHSBC : 1st Half Profit Rises on Growth in Retail Banking, Wealth Management
DJ
08:17aHSBC : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 30 June 2018 (39-page PDF 793KB)
PU
08:17aHSBC : Interim Results 2018 media release (49-page PDF 795KB)
PU
08:11aHSBC : Form 10-Q, 2Q 2018
PU
08:06aHSBC : Interim Report 2018 (126-page PDF 4MB)
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03SUNCOR SEVERS TIES WITH HSBC OVER OI : Financial Post 
07/3130 'Safer' Dividend Financial WallStars Show 3.5-13.7% Yields For Dog Days 
07/30Option Dividend Portfolio Strategy - August Options Cycle 
07/25BBVA : Currency Headwinds Make Santander A Better Income Play 
07/09Banks climb for third day anticipating strong earnings 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 55 426 M
EBIT 2018 20 242 M
Net income 2018 13 846 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,56%
P/E ratio 2018 13,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,18x
Capitalization 186 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Flint Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Non-Executive Group Chairman
Andrew Mitchell Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-6.66%185 764
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.49%398 665
BANK OF AMERICA6.74%319 491
WELLS FARGO-3.03%286 671
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-11.61%279 500
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.07%237 874
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.