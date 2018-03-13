HSBC : Bank Honored by Junior Achievement with a U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award

Volunteers provided students with critical mentoring and served as positive role models

HSBC today announced that HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and HSBC Holdings plc will be honored by Junior Achievement USA® (JA) with a Gold level 2016-2017 U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award for providing at least 15,000 volunteer hours to local Junior Achievement offices during the 2016-2017 school year. The U.S. President's Volunteer Service Award will be presented to 57 organizations this evening at an awards ceremony in New York City during the JA Volunteer Summit.

In 2003, former President George W. Bush established the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President's Volunteer Service Award program as a way to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for this award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.

“HSBC’s global strategy has a significant focus on programs that provide skills to people of all ages, especially programs related to employability and financial literacy which help to empower communities and transform lives,” said Pablo Sanchez, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, HSBC Bank USA, N.A. “We are committed to responding to the needs of our communities. That’s why we value our partnership with JA and are proud of the significant commitment our employees continue to make by sharing their time and expertise to help change people’s lives.”

This is the 9th consecutive time that HSBC has been recognized with this award and is only one component of a relationship that spans three-quarters of a century. HSBC began its support of JA in 1942 with a $25 donation. That has since expanded to HSBC’s significant national support of JA chapters across the U.S. with funding, skill-based volunteers and the creation of the JA “Global Marketplace” curriculum that teaches students about global business and trade with are two of HSBC’s key areas of expertise.

“Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life. JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students while delivering our programs, teaching them how to manage their money, succeed in the workforce, or start a business that creates jobs and grows the economy. JA’s volunteers are critical to our organization’s success and are a vital part of our mission,” said Joseph Peri, President of JA New York.

Gavin O’Connor, JA New York Board Chairman, added, “Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation’s success. JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. We are grateful for this opportunity to recognize their invaluable support.”

Junior Achievement’s kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the country by a network of more than 243,000 volunteers, including 6,600 volunteers in the New York metro area. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to more than 85,000 students in the New York City, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley communities each year.

The complete list of recipients can be found here.

HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through retail banking and wealth management, commercial banking, private banking, and global banking and markets segments. It operates bank branches in: California; Connecticut; Delaware; Washington, D.C.; Florida; Maryland; New Jersey; New York; Pennsylvania; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is a Member of the FDIC. Investment and brokerage services are provided through HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., (Member NYSE/FINRA/ SIPC) and insurance products are provided through HSBC Insurance Agency (USA) Inc.

The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,522bn at 31 December 2017, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

About Junior Achievement of New York

Junior Achievement of New York is the local affiliate of Junior Achievement USA, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. We recruit, train, and mobilize more than 6,600 corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness. Today, JA New York delivers more than 85,000 student experiences per year to 275 NYC, Long Island and Lower Hudson Valley public schools. jany.org

About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. ja.org

