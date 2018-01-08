HSBC : Block Listing - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (2-page PDF 78KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

5 January 2018

The following amendment has been made to the 'Block Listing' announcement released on 18 December 2017 at 16:30 under RNS No 6877Z.

The block listing is to be used for the HSBC Share Plan 2011 and not the Employee SAYE Plan.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 66,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

