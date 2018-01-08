Log in
HSBC HOLDINGS (HSBA)
Report
HSBC : Block Listing - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (2-page PDF 78KB)

01/08/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

HSBC Holdings plc

Overseas Regulatory Announcement

The attached announcement has been released to the other stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, Stuart Gulliver, Phillip Ameen , Kathleen Casey , Laura Cha , Henri de Castries , Lord Evans of Weardale , Joachim Faber , Irene Lee , John Lipsky , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller , Marc Moses, David Nish , Jonathan Symonds , Jackson Tai and Pauline van der Meer Mohr .

* Non-executive Group Chairman Independent non-executive Director

Hong Kong Stock Code: 5

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

5 January 2018

The following amendment has been made to the 'Block Listing' announcement released on 18 December 2017 at 16:30 under RNS No 6877Z.

The block listing is to be used for the HSBC Share Plan 2011 and not the Employee SAYE Plan.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

BLOCK LISTING

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 66,000,000 Ordinary Shares of US$0.50 each for issue under the HSBC Share Plan 2011 to be admitted to the Official List and to trading upon issue.

The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued Ordinary Shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of

HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

HSBC Holdings plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 03:44:06 UTC.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 51 564 M
EBIT 2017 18 233 M
Net income 2017 12 106 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 4,92%
P/E ratio 2017 17,25
P/E ratio 2018 14,89
Capi. / Sales 2017 4,01x
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,82x
Capitalization 207 B
Chart HSBC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
HSBC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | HSBA | GB0005405286 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends HSBC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,84 $
Spread / Average Target -5,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stuart Thomson Gulliver Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Edward Tucker Group Chairman
Andrew Maguire Group Chief Operating Officer
Iain James Mackay Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Darryl West Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HSBC HOLDINGS-0.44%206 869
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.96%378 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMRCL BANK OF CHINA LTD-1.94%325 569
BANK OF AMERICA2.27%314 900
WELLS FARGO2.74%307 154
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%260 861
