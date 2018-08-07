HSBC : HSBC confirms the retirement date of Iain Mackay and the appointment date of Ewen Stevenson as Group Finance Director - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English (2-page PDF 170KB)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

7 August 2018

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 5)

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC CONFIRMS THE RETIREMENT DATE OF IAIN MACKAY AND

THE APPOINTMENT DATE OF EWEN STEVENSON

AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR

The attached announcement is being released to all the stock exchanges on which HSBC Holdings plc is listed.

For and on behalf of HSBC Holdings plc

Ben J S Mathews

Group Company Secretary

The Board of Directors of HSBC Holdings plc as at the date of this announcement comprises: Mark Tucker*, John Flint, Kathleen Casey† , Laura Cha† , Henri de Castries† , Lord Evans of Weardale† , Irene Lee† , Iain Mackay, Heidi Miller† , Marc Moses, David Nish† , Jonathan Symonds† , Jackson Tai† and Pauline van der Meer Mohr† .

* Non-executive Group Chairman † Independent non-executive Director

HSBC Holdings plc

Registered Office and Group Head Office:

8 Canada Square, London E14 5HQ, United Kingdom Web:www.hsbc.com

Incorporated in England with limited liability. Registered in England: number 617987

Further to the announcement made on 25 June 2018, HSBC Holdings plc ('HSBC', the 'Company' or the 'Group') confirms that:

(i) Iain Mackay will retire as Executive Director and Group Finance Director of the Company on 31 December 2018; and

(ii) Ewen Stevenson will be appointed as Executive Director and Group Finance Director of the Company on 1 January 2019, having joined the Group on 1 December 2018 as Group Finance Director Designate.

Supplementary information:

This announcement is made pursuant to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.12 of the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rules (the UK Listing Rules) and Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the HK Listing Rules).

Notes to editors:

2. The HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,607bn at 30 June 2018, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

