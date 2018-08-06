HSBC : Interim Results

Financial performance

Reported revenue of $27.3bn was 4% higher, with growth in all of our global businesses. This was mainly driven by higher deposit margins and balance growth in RBWM, and GLCM growth within CMB, mainly in Hong Kong, as well as the favourable effects of currency translation. These increases were partly offset by lower revenue in Corporate Centre. Adjusted revenue of $27.5bn was 2% higher, excluding the effects of currency translation and movements in significant items.

Reported operating expenses of $17.5bn were 7% higher, primarily reflecting investments to grow the business, mainly in RBWM and GB&M, and continued investment in digital across all our global businesses. Adjusted operating expenses of $16.4bn were 8% higher, excluding the effects of currency translation and movements in significant items.

Reported profit before tax of $10.7bn was 5% higher, reflecting a net favourable movement in significant items and favourable currency translation. Adjusted profit before tax of $12.1bn was 2% lower, as revenue growth and lower expected credit losses were partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Lending growth in 1H18 was $43bn, increasing net loans and advances to customers by 5% since 1 January 2018.