HSBC : Publication of drawdown prospectus - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange (4-page PDF 112KB)



28 December 2017

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

PUBLICATION OF DRAWDOWN PROSPECTUS

The following drawdown prospectus (the 'Drawdown Prospectus') is available for viewing:

Drawdown Prospectus in relation to HSBC Holdings plc's issue of AUD650,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due February 2024 and AUD350,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Notes due February 2024 under its Debt Issuance Programme.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:http://www.hsbc.com/investor-relations/fixed-income-investors/hsbc-holdings-securities

A copy of the Drawdown Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. The Group serves customers worldwide from around 3,900 offices in 67 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,526bn at 30 September 2017, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

